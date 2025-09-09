NBA Mock Trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Fit With the Miami Heat for Bam Adebayo
The NBA trade rumors continue to run wild throughout the offseason. The people love a good mock trade, and so I will continue to explore another one that could be reasonable to debate. This will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo making a trip down the Miami as the Heat may look to make another LeBron-esque splash. This is my mock trade with Giannis leave the Milwaukee Bucks.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
First and foremost, we must discuss the fantasy impact of a Giannis trade. Put very simply, Giannis is the focal point of any team he is on. That is how he plays basketball, and to ever model your offense any other way is irrational. Giannis plays all five positions on offense thus making his fantasy basketball value unchanged by nearly and possible trade that could happen.
In the following trade, Bam Adebayo goes to the Bucks and will remain equally as valuable as the core big man on the team. The value will also go unchanged for Normal Powell and Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Trade Details
Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Receive: Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr, 2029 1st Round Pick, 2031 1st Round Pick (Protected)
Why the Heat Say Yes
The Heat would do this trade due to factors on multiple fronts. First off, they are paying a ton of money to their veterans. Bam Adebayo is due $160 Million over the next 3 years. Norman Powell is due over-$20 Million this year, and is an expiring contract that will definitely test free agency. As for Jaime Jaquez Jr, he is actually cheap, costing just $3.8 Million, but dealt for the splash of Giannis.
In the end, the Heat shed $7.3 Million this year in the Giannis trade, and he stays locked down for the next four seasons.
It has been clear that the Heat have not been capable of competiting with their current core of starters. By making this trade, they add an asset that knows what it takes to win an NBA championship.
Giannis will lead this Heat starting lineup with Tyler Herro shooting to compliment. Terry Rozier and Andrew Wiggins also provide key support, providing great value when Giannis is resting as well. Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic, and Kasparas Jakucionis provide youth in support until the draft picks kick in.
Why the Bucks Say Yes
The Bucks want to keep Giannis, why should they not? The situation becomes dire if Giannis decides that he wants to lead town. Luckily for the Bucks, they actually just re-signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo, providing the demands of Giannis to keep his brother.
However, Giannis can always ask to leave. If he does, the team seeks massive value and they get it in this mock trade. The team gets Bam Adebayo, a core, dynamic big man, and he remains locked in for four years. He replaces the size of Giannis. They then replace the shooting through Norman Powell — an elite 3-Pt shooter. Powell has shot worse than 39.7% for 3-Pt range since 2020-21. Jaime Jaquez provides additional, growing and thriving bench value.
In addition, the team secures two first round picks. An absolute haul for the Milwaukee Bucks in a mutually beneficial deal for new, rejuvenated outlooks.