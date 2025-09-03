NBA Mock Trade: Milwaukee Bucks Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo To Atlanta Hawks
Entering his 13th season in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks is clouded. Trade rumors have swirled around the two-time MVP and the club since the team’s first-round loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in just five games.
Though the club certainly won’t shop the superstar forward, Antetokounmpo has been rumored to want out after consecutive years of regression from the team as a whole.
Antetokounmpo is signed through next season, with a player option for the 2027-28 season, but could be approaching a breaking point with the team. Should he demand a trade, Antetokounmpo would command a historic return for the Bucks, who could kickstart a looming rebuild.
Over the offseason, Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets among a handful of other teams. Though no intentions of a trade have been reported, the Atlanta Hawks should consider a trade for Antetokounmpo.
Here’s a blockbuster deal to pair the 2019-20 DPOY with Trae Young in Atlanta:
Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Milwaukee Bucks receive Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, 2026 first-round pick (MIL or NOP swap), 2029 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick
Atlanta Hawks receive Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Atlanta Hawks have already begun adding pieces around Young this offseason. The club shipped Georges Niang to the Boston Celtics and received former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis. Now, Atlanta is in position to pull off a league-altering move for one of the NBA’s top players.
With a stockpile of draft capital and young, valuable players, Atlanta mortgages some of their future assets to put the team in title contention. Young is one of the top passers in the league and could instantly benefit with his new pick-and-roll partner.
With Young and Antetokounmpo leading the way, and a stout rotation to boot, the Hawks could instantly become one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.
It would certainly be hard for Milwaukee to let go of arguably the franchise’s greatest player, the return of Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher offers instant contribution in the starting rotation. The Bucks could also get their own pick back in 2026, along with two first round picks, one in 2029 and another in 2032.
Neither Young or Antetokounmpo see any kind of drop off in fantasy draft stock, as their complimentary pairing allows the two to uphold their production.
In Milwaukee, both Risacher and Johnson see a jump in fantasy value with expanded roles with the Bucks. Risacher could take a significant step in year two, while Johnson likely continues his development as one of the team’s top scoring options.
Why The Bucks Make The Trade
It’s never easy to let go of your franchise player. Moving Antetokounmpo puts the Bucks in rebuild mode, but the return gives Milwaukee developing pieces to build around in the coming years.
As constructed, the Bucks are a fringe playoff contender, even with Antetokounmpo leading the way, one of the worst spots a team can be in. The front office can mortgage their franchise cornerstone for a clean slate and begin retooling their roster for the next era in Milwaukee.
Why The Hawks Make The Trade
Since their surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020-21, the Hawks have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but have an established superstar in Young. Though they’d lose two quality wings, including their 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Atlanta forms a star pairing that can take the team to the next level.
The Antetokounmpo-Young pairing makes the Hawks a legitimate contender in the East, especially in a season riddled with injury for some of the other contenders in the conference. Atlanta takes a big swing that could have a massive payoff.