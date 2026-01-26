NBA Mock Trade: Knicks Acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. in Karl-Anthony Towns Deal

Jaren Jackson Jr. has built his reputation as one of the NBA’s premier defensive forces, specializing in elite rim protection, shot blocking, and versatile defense across multiple positions. As a modern big man, he also stretches the floor with reliable three-point shooting, making him a rare two-way asset who fits seamlessly into today’s pace-and-space game.



With the trade deadline approaching, Jackson’s unique blend of defensive dominance and offensive versatility could make him a highly coveted target for contending teams looking to upgrade their frontcourt. If Memphis were to explore his market, a team like the New York Knicks could emerge as a logical suitor, so let’s break down what New York would need to give up to acquire him in this NBA mock trade.

New York Knicks - Memphis Grizzlies NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Knicks Acquire:

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

GG Jackson II

Jaylen Wells

Grizzlies Acquire:

Karl-Anthony Towns

Guerschon Yabusele

From a fantasy basketball perspective, this trade impacts players as follows: Jaren Jackson Jr. takes over Karl-Anthony Towns’ minutes with the Knicks while maintaining his production, and Towns assumes Jackson’s minutes with similar output. KCP will likely see reduced playing time due to the Knicks’ guard depth with McBride, Clarkson, and Shamet. GG Jackson and Yabusele effectively swap roles, while Jaylen Wells is expected to see fewer minutes, shifting more into a bench role with the a Knicks.

Why The Knicks Make The Trade

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko (35) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Knicks could consider trading for Jaren Jackson Jr. for several reasons. Defensively, he is one of the league’s top shot-blockers and rim protectors, instantly strengthening New York’s interior. Offensively, he provides a stretch-big option who can shoot from the perimeter, spacing the floor, and creating more driving lanes. His versatility allows him to guard multiple positions and switch onto guards or wings, fitting seamlessly into a modern, switch-heavy defensive scheme.

With Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury history and inconsistent performance, Jackson could take over minutes at center or power forward while offering a unique skill set in rim protection and three-point shooting.

At 26, he also brings youth and upside, making him a potential long-term piece in addition to an immediate impact for a playoff push. The Knicks would also gain depth with players like GG Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jaylen Wells, bolstering their bench for a championship run.

Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies might consider trading for Karl-Anthony Towns to acquire a proven, elite scorer and offensive anchor. Towns offers versatile scoring both inside and from the perimeter, creating spacing for the team and reducing offensive load on other players. His experience and consistency could provide immediate impact, particularly in clutch situations, while bolstering the frontcourt alongside other key pieces.

From a strategic standpoint, the Grizzlies may view Towns as a way to accelerate a playoff push, adding a veteran presence with playoff experience, even if it means giving up Jackson Jr.’s defensive prowess and versatility.

