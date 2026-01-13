NBA Mock Trade: Golden State Warriors Add Help On The Wing With Trey Murphy III Deal

Following a rough start through the first half of the 2025-26 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be one of the league’s biggest sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Through 41 games, New Orleans boasts just nine wins on the season, last in the Western Conference to this point of the year.

Now in his fifth NBA season, Trey Murphy III has garnered significant trade interest and could command a notable haul for a Pelicans squad set to enter a lengthy rebuild. Through 37 games, Murphy is averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, adding 1.6 steals on the defensive end, career-high marks across the board.

Monitoring potential suitors, the Golden State Warriors emerge as a logical destination for the Pelicans forward. Here’s a mock trade that sees Murphy dealt to the bay:

New Orleans Pelicans-Golden State Warriors Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Dec 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

New Orleans Pelicans receive Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, 2030 first-round pick

Golden State Warriors receive Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi

The proposed deal helps Golden State add quality wing help after previously expressing interest in the Pelicans forward. Murphy and second-year big man Yves Missi are sent to the Bay for a competitive return. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski are each set to hit free agency next summer, while Gary Payton II’s deal is up after this year. Golden State’s 2030 first-rounder is solid draft capital to round out an enticing haul. The Warriors are set up to feature a notable big-three of Murphy, Butler and Curry for a squad looking to return to title contention.

Murphy’s scoring production could take a hit which could affect his fantasy basketball stock, though his rebounding and assist numbers could improve. His defense on the wing also fills a massive need for Golden State. Murphy’s defensive production also projects to sustain consistency which helps his fantasy output.

Why The Pelicans Make The Deal

Dec 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts to making a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans is expected to kick off a sizable rebuild with Murphy, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones each garnering immense trade interest. The proposed package gives the Pelicans a solid return and a quality pick to help the team begin retooling. Podziemski is a quality wing asset, while Kuminga has emerged as a popular target in the trade market. The Pelicans also get a sizable deal off the books, as Murphy remains under contract for the next three years.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Warriors are in dire need of 3&D help on the wing, offensive consistency behind Curry and Butler and big man depth to contribute in the interior defensively. The proposed deal checks all three boxes for a Golden State squad looking to work its way back to title contention in a crowded Western Conference. Murphy gives the team a consistent No. 3 for the remainder of Steph Curry’s prime, helping the Warriors sustain competitiveness for the future Hall of Famer’s final seasons.

