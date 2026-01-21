NBA Mock Trade: Ja Morant Traded to Heat in Package Including Former All-Star

The NBA landscape would be shaken by a blockbuster move sending Ja Morant to the Miami Heat. In this mock trade scenario, Miami pushes its chips to the center of the table in pursuit of a true franchise point guard, while Memphis embraces a bold reset around its future assets. Pairing Morant’s explosive athleticism and playmaking with the Heat’s culture and playoff-tested core would instantly reshape the Eastern Conference. Let’s break down what a hypothetical Ja Morant to Miami trade could look like and how it would impact both franchises.

Miami Heat - Memphis Grizzlies NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Heat Acquire:

Ja Morant

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Grizzlies Acquire:

Andrew Wiggins

Terry Rozier

2026 1st round pick

2026 2nd round pick

Ja Morant being traded to the Miami Heat would have a major ripple effect in fantasy basketball, impacting both his own value and the value of several Heat players. Morant would likely see a slight dip in raw usage compared to his time in Memphis, as Miami spreads playmaking duties among multiple stars, including Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo, but his efficiency and assist totals could remain strong with better spacing and reliable finishers around him. He would still project as a high-end fantasy guard, especially in points and assists leagues, with strong contributions in steals and scoring.

For the Heat, Morant’s arrival would lower the ball-dominance of players like Tyler Herro, potentially reducing their scoring and assist numbers, but it could also improve their efficiency thanks to easier looks. Bam Adebayo would be one of the biggest fantasy winners, as Morant’s pick-and-roll playmaking would boost Bam’s scoring efficiency and rebound opportunities. Overall, Morant to Miami would slightly rebalance fantasy production across the roster, keeping Morant as a fantasy star while creating clearer, more efficient roles for the Heat’s core players.

Why The Heat Make The Trade

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) smiles after a play in the second half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

In 2025, adding Ja Morant would significantly elevate the Miami Heat by giving them a true superstar guard to anchor their offense and extend their championship window. Morant’s ability to consistently break down defenses would solve one of Miami’s biggest issues, creating offense late in games and in the playoffs. His speed and explosiveness would modernize the Heat’s attack, making them far more dangerous in transition and less predictable in the half-court.

With Morant running the offense, Bam Adebayo would thrive as a screener and finisher, and Miami’s shooters would benefit from cleaner looks generated by Morant’s penetration. Looking ahead, Morant would also serve as a long-term franchise cornerstone, allowing the Heat to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference even as the roster evolves, making 2025 a pivotal step toward both immediate contention and sustained success.

Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) looks to pass around Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at Delta Center. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies could benefit from trading Ja Morant to the Heat by gaining flexibility and jump-starting a retool around a deeper, more balanced core. Moving Morant would likely bring back a significant haul of draft picks and young players, allowing Memphis to restock assets and build long-term stability.



It would also give the Grizzlies a chance to reshape their identity around Jaren Jackson Jr. as the centerpiece, emphasizing defense, versatility, and depth rather than relying heavily on a single ball-dominant star. Additionally, a trade could help Memphis address roster balance by adding shooting, playmaking, or frontcourt support while reducing off-court uncertainty. While parting with a franchise talent is difficult, such a move could position the Grizzlies for sustained success with a clearer direction and a more flexible future.

