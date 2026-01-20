NBA Mock Trade: Bucks Acquire Jerami Grant in Deal Featuring Former NBA Champion

In a mock trade scenario, Jerami Grant emerges as one of the most valuable pieces a team could acquire. Known for his two-way versatility, defensive prowess, and consistent scoring, Grant can impact a game on both ends of the floor. Whether it’s guarding multiple positions, stretching the floor with his three-point shooting, or providing reliable mid-range and paint scoring, he brings a rare combination of skills that fits seamlessly into contending rosters. Any team adding Grant gains not just a scorer, but a versatile forward capable of elevating both offense and defense, making him a key asset in the pursuit of a championship. In this mock trade, we explore what it would take for the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire him.

Trail Blazers Acquire:

Kyle Kuzma

Taurean Prince

Bucks Acquire:

Jerami Grant

Kyle Kuzma leaves behind 26 minutes per game and 12.6 points per game, while Taurean Prince leaves 21.1 minutes and 6.1 points. These minutes could be effectively filled by Jerami Grant, and it also opens opportunities for players like Cole Anthony and Gary Harris to step up for the Bucks in their absence.

Grant leaves behind 29.8 minutes and 19.9 points per game. Some of this production will be picked up by Kyle Kuzma and Prince, but it also provides increased minutes for players like Kris Murray, Caleb Love, and Sidy Cissoko for the Trail Blazers.

Taurean Prince’s fantasy value likely won’t change much, as he doesn’t play enough minutes to make a significant impact. Kuzma, however, could see an increase in minutes with the Trail Blazers, who will need a forward in Grant’s absence. Grant himself should also see an increase in both minutes and fantasy value, as he is a clear upgrade over Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma, who currently occupy most of the minutes at Grant’s position.

Why The Trailblazers Make The Trade

Dec 29, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) walks on the court during a break in the action during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers make this trade to shed salary and create room to extend breakout star Deni Avdija. The 25-year-old former 9th overall pick in the 2020 draft, selected by the Wizards, is having a career season, averaging 26.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game. Avdija is set to earn $25 million over the next two seasons, and the Trail Blazers could extend him to secure his services in the short term while avoiding higher long-term costs.

Portland currently sits 22–22, in 9th place in the Western Conference, three games behind the Warriors for the 8th seed. Looking long-term, the team added veteran Taurean Prince on a reasonable salary and Kyle Kuzma, an NBA champion whose contract runs through 2027–28, one year shorter than Grant’s deal, giving the Trail Blazers more financial flexibility to rebuild.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Jan 15, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) reacts during warm ups before playing against the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Bucks make this trade to acquire a clear talent upgrade, with Jerami Grant being the best player in the deal. Depending on what the Bucks ultimately decide to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grant could either serve as a strong No. 2 option to help push for another championship during this window or he could be part of a retooling effort, where the team seeks to accumulate talent to remain competitive in the post-Giannis era. Currently, the Bucks sit at 18-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference, and outside of the playoff picture, so their approach ahead of the trade deadline, whether as buyers or sellers, remains uncertain.

