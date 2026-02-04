NBA Mock Trade: Kings Acquire Grizzlies Star Ja Morant In Deal Involving Zach LaVine

Several NBA teams have been listed as runners in the Ja Morant trade sweepstakes, ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. One time that has sneakily come to the front of trade rumors in acquiring Morant is the Sacramento Kings.

Based on reports, Morant’s two preferred destinations are the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even with the Kings not being one of the spots Morant wants to land, he could still certainly end up there. National NBA reporter, Kelly Iko, said that Memphis is not working with Morant in helping him get to where he wants to go. They are simply just looking for the best deal they can get for him.

Here is a look at a mock trade involving Memphis and Sacramento that sends the two-time all-star Morant to the Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings Mock Trade

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Memphis Receives:

SG Zach LaVine

2031 first round pick (via MIN)

Sacramento Recieves:

PG Ja Morant

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Grizzlies

The Grizzlies get an offer they have likely been waiting for in this mock, as they receive a first-round pick. They get this pick paired with former all-star Zach LaVine, who, for what his contract is and based on his play from years past, has underperformed this season. He is averaging 19.8 PPG, has a 48.3 FG%, and has a 39.5 3P%. These two percentages, along with his PPG average, are the lowest marks LaVine has had for these statistics in his last four seasons.

LaVine may not end up being a part of the future for the Grizzlies, but he could still provide value for Memphis. If he plays some good basketball for the rest of this season and possibly into the next, Memphis could then move him for more assets if he becomes more appealing to NBA teams.

From all the NBA chatter going on, the market for Morant is clearly low, and a mock deal like this feels to be on the better end of what the Grizzlies could get for their franchise player. So while this is a hard reality for the Grizzlies to face in getting this return for a player once seen to be one of the best players in the NBA, this mock trade is a win for Memphis.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Kings

The Kings' roster, with the addition of Morant in this mock, is still far from being fixed. But in getting Morant, they finally have a high-level guard that other teams have to account for every night. This is the first time since time Sacramento has gotten a player of such since they traded De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant’s number one concern as a player is tied to availability. He has missed 124 regular-season games in the last three seasons. While the risk of Morant’s injury history continuing to stay the same is present, he has shown this season that when he is available, he still can play at an all-star level. In his last four logged games, he has scored 23 or more points in three contests. This includes a 40-point outing he had against the Philadelphia 76ers. Morant over this stretch of games also had a 54.4 FG%.

Fantasy Basketball Impact Of This Mock

LaVine and Morant are both likely winners in fantasy basketball from this mock trade. LaVine should see a rise in his points average, joining a Grizzlies team with no proven efficient high-volume scorer. Morant joining the Kings should also see a rise in his PPG average.

With the Kings being big sellers, he, like LaVine, will benefit from a likely vacant roster by the end of the deadline that does not contain a large number of big scoring presences. For Morant, this fantasy outlook is based on assuming Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan get moved. With them being in constant trade talks, it seems they will end up getting dealt by the deadline.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI