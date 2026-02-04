With under 24 hours left until the 2026 NBA trade deadline officially slams shut, teams are as active as ever in conversations. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the forefront of these trade talks, with the Miami Heat being one of the most interested potential suitors of the two-time MVP. Landing a star of this caliber is difficult, and if Miami is not able to reach a deal with Milwaukee, there have been reports that they could pivot to another potential star, that player being Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Here is what a potential mock could look like between Miami and Memphis.

Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies Mock Trade

Grizzlies Receive-

PG Terry Rozier

SF Simone Fontecchio

2026 second round pick (via MIA), 2032 first round pick (top-14 protected, via MIA

Miami Receive-

PG Ja Morant

Why This Trade Makes Sense For Memphis

The Grizzlies have been waiting around for a favorable deal for Morant, but based on the chatter of NBA insiders, that is not happening. With teams not coming to Memphis' level, the Grizzlies front office in this mock drops their asking price and takes on the expiring contracts of Simone Fontecchio and Terry Rozier.

Fontecchio, even if he plays this season, is by no means a long-term piece to the Grizzlies' rebuild. Once his contract expires after this season, it gives Memphis more flexibility to build around rookies Cedric Coward and second-year big man Zach Edey, along with any other young talent they get by the deadline or in the upcoming draft. Fontecchio this season is averaging 8.7 PPG, and is shooting 36.8% from three on 4.9 attempts per game.

Rozier will likely not play for the Grizzlies this season or for any team in the NBA moving forward. This is due to his being allegedly a part of a gambling scandal. Rozier is accused of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by providing inside information to sports bettors. This case sis till on going, and Rozier pleaded not guilty to the following accusations.

The Grizzlies in this mock also got a small slice of draft capital. Although it is not a massive haul that Morant likely could have gotten at his peak a few seasons ago, it is still helpful.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For Miami

The Heat finally get an elite point guard to pair next to their all-star big man, Bam Adebayo. Morant, along with his high-level paint scoring ability, is one of the NBA's best playmakers. He has shown this throughout his career, and even this season. That being said, due to Morant’s health, with him only playing in 79 of a possible 209 regular-season games over the last three seasons, it is an extremely real possibility that things do not work out ideally for Miami in this mock. But with what little the Heat is giving up to acquirehim, the risk is low, and the reward is ultra high, making this a great mock trade for Miami.

Morant this season is averaging 19.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 8.1 APG. He is also shooting 41% from the field and 23.5% from distance.

Fantasy Basketball Impact Of This Mock Trade

This mock does not change much for these players, fantasy basketball-wise. Fontecchio, depending on what other moves the Grizzlies make, could have a bigger role than he does in Miami this season. But with that, he probably still does not become a relevant player in fantasy basketball. Morant for Miami statistically does not stand to benefit a significant amount compared to his tenure this season in Memphis. Morant’s fantasy value will continue to weigh on one thing: his health.

