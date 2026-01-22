NBA Mock Trade: Knicks Acquire 2-Time MVP in KAT Package

Rumors are beginning to swirl around the league as Karl-Anthony Towns continues to be mentioned in trade discussions. At the same time, Giannis Antetokounmpo fueled speculation after publicly calling out his teammates following last night’s loss, raising questions about his long-term future in Milwaukee. With both situations unfolding simultaneously, some around the NBA are beginning to wonder whether these two stars could be at the center of a blockbuster trade scenario involving the Knicks and Bucks.

"We're not playing hard. We're not playing to win. We're not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish…Guys trying to do it on their own."

Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks' loss to OKC



Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks' loss to OKC 👀



pic.twitter.com/EEMisHDy9t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

New York Knicks - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Knicks Acquire:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

2026 2nd round pick

Bucks Acquire:

Karl Anthony Towns

Miles McBride

Guerschon Yabusele

2026 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

With the departure of Giannis, opportunities open up for other players on the Bucks to step in and fill his presence. Players like Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner would see increased scoring chances and potential fantasy basketball impact.

As for the players coming in via the trade, Karl-Anthony Towns brings 20.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, alongside Miles McBride, who averages 13.1 points per game, and Guerschon Yabusele, who serves primarily as a depth center. This influx of talent leaves the door open for multiple players to take on larger roles and lead the Bucks moving forward.

As for Giannis, it remains to be seen how his scoring average and overall game will translate from the Bucks to the Knicks. He currently leads Milwaukee in the three main statistical categories: points per game (28.5), assists per game (5.5), and rebounds per game (9.8). With this trade, Giannis would slot in as a 1B option alongside Jalen Brunson, who averages 28.1 points and 6.1 assists per game but only 3.2 rebounds as a guard.

Why The Knicks Make The Trade:

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

When the opportunity to acquire a former NBA champion, nine-time All-Star, and two-time MVP presents itself, you take it regardless of the cost. The Knicks would undoubtedly give up a significant amount of talent, but Giannis would bring elite ability and championship experience to a franchise that hasn’t won a title since 1973, as he remains one of the best players in the entire NBA at just 31 years old. While the Knicks currently have a 2025 NBA cup championship to show for their recent success, this move represents an all-in push to once again hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.



Why The Bucks Make The Trade:

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) rebounds the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In this deal, the Bucks retool while maximizing Giannis’ value, acquiring a mix of players and draft picks to remain competitive both now and after the Greek Freak era.

The Bucks would add one of the NBA’s most skilled scoring big men in Karl-Anthony Towns, a true stretch center who can consistently knock down three-pointers and space the floor. His ability to score at all three levels, excel in pick-and-pop situations, and exploit mismatches would diversify Milwaukee’s half-court offense and ease the scoring load in late-game moments. While not a defensive anchor, Towns’ versatility, shooting efficiency, and matchup problems would significantly raise the Bucks’ offensive ceiling and create new lineup possibilities

The Bucks would also add Miles McBride, a high-energy, defensive-minded point guard who has steadily improved his offensive game while maintaining a strong defensive presence. Last season, he set a career-high 13.1 points per game, up from 9.5, while boosting his three-point shooting from 37% to 43%, establishing himself as a rising two-way contributor capable of making an immediate impact. In addition, Milwaukee would acquire multiple first-round draft picks, giving the team valuable assets to build around and stay competitive in future seasons.

