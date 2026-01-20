In a blockbuster mock trade scenario, the New York Knicks explore the possibility of sending a package built around Josh Hart and OG Anunoby to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. This hypothetical deal represents an aggressive, all-in approach by New York as it looks to elevate itself from a contender to a true championship favorite. By targeting one of the league’s most dominant forces, the Knicks would be betting that sacrificing elite role players and defensive versatility is worth the opportunity to pair a generational superstar with their current core and finally chase another NBA title. Here’s a look at what that potential trade package might include:

New York Knicks - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Knicks Acquire:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Acquire:

Josh Hart

OG Anunoby

Miles McBride

Pacôme Dadiet

2026 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

With the departure of Giannis, the door opens for other Bucks players to step up and help fill his scoring role. Current players such as Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner should all see increased scoring opportunities.

Regarding the players involved in the deal, OG Anunoby is expected to bring his 15.8 points per game to Milwaukee, alongside Miles McBride, who averages 13.1 ppg, and Josh Hart, who contributes 12 ppg. Dadiet, a 2024 first-round pick, has seen limited action so far, averaging just 0.5 points in 17 games. Each of these players now has an opportunity to expand their roles, as there won’t be a clear-cut No. 1 scorer on the Bucks immediately. This opens the door for multiple players to step up and lead the offense.

As for Giannis, it remains to be seen how his scoring average and overall game will translate from the Bucks to the Knicks. He currently leads Milwaukee in the three main statistical categories: points per game (28.5), assists per game (5.5), and rebounds per game (9.8). With this trade, Giannis would slot in as a 1B option alongside Jalen Brunson, who averages 28.1 points and 6.1 assists per game but only 3.2 rebounds as a guard. Giannis will also play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 21 points, 3 assists, and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Why The Knicks Make The Trade

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

When the opportunity to acquire a former NBA champion, nine-time All-Star, and two-time MVP presents itself, you take it regardless of the cost. The Knicks would undoubtedly give up a significant amount of talent, but Giannis would bring elite ability and championship experience to a franchise that hasn’t won a title since 1973, as he remains one of the best players in the entire NBA at just 31 years old. While the Knicks currently have a 2025 NBA cup championship to show for their recent success, this move represents an all-in push to once again hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

In this deal, the Bucks retool while maximizing Giannis’ value, acquiring a mix of players and draft picks to remain competitive both now and after the Greek Freak era.

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They add OG Anunoby, a top-tier two-way player. In the 2022–23 season, he led the league in steals, finished in the top 10 for Defensive Player of the Year voting, and earned a spot on the All-NBA Second Team for defense. Anunoby has been a consistent defender and reliable scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game over his career.

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Bucks also bring in Josh Hart, known for his hustle, versatility, and all-around game. In 2025, he averaged 12 points, 5.2 assists, and 7.6 rebounds per game, showcasing his ability to contribute across multiple facets of the game.

Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet (4) dribbles up court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

They add Pacone Dadiet, the 25th overall pick in the 2024 draft, who could benefit from a fresh start. Over two seasons, he has appeared in 35 games, averaging 1.1 points and 4.6 minutes per game, but has the potential to grow with increased opportunity.

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts after making a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Madison Square Garden. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Finally, Miles McBride, a high-energy, defensive-minded point guard, joins the Bucks. McBride has steadily improved his offensive game while excelling on defense. He set a career-high 13.1 points per game last season, up from 9.5, while boosting his three-point percentage from 37% to 43%, establishing himself as a rising two-way contributor.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News