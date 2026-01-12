NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Bolster Frontcourt With Deal For Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been linked to trade rumors dating back to last season, due in large part to a lesser role with the arrival of Jimmy Butler. Dating back to Golden State’s acquisition of Butler, Kuminga’s minutes decreased from 26.0 minutes per game to 22.7 MPG following the trade.

Kuminga has struggled to find his footing with a reduced role while dealing with injuries to start the season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting a career-low 43.1% from the field. As his value in the trade market continues a gradual decrease, a greater number of teams have begun looking into potential trade packages for the star forward.

The team is expected to move Kuminga ahead of February’s trade deadline, with suitors emerging as potential trade destinations. Monitoring clubs around the league, the Los Angeles Lakers come to mind as a solid fit for the fifth-year forward. Here’s a deal to move Kuminga to L.A. from the Bay:

Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Golden State Warriors receive Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, 2031 first-round pick swap

Los Angeles Lakers receive Jonathan Kuminga

In the proposed deal, Kuminga joins LeBron James and Luka Doncic in Los Angeles, while an aging Warriors squad receives two expiring deals and a future first-round pick swap, adding potential draft capital and freeing up cap space in the deal. In Los Angeles, Kuminga brings physicality on the defensive end with notable rebounding ability for one of the worst rebounding teams in the league.

With a far greater role in JJ Redick’s rotation, Kuminga’s fantasy stock projects to take a significant leap in Los Angeles. Joining DeAndre Ayton in the post, Kuminga’s scoring, rebounding and assist numbers would likely each make an upward tick with greater usage on the offensive end. His arrival would affect Ayton’s fantasy stock, presenting an additional rebounding threat, though James and Doncic’s stock remain largely unaffected.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Kuminga’s fate in Golden State appears to be sealed. The Warriors have shopped Kuminga in the open market, and a separation between the two sides is imminent. Golden State’s return of Rui Hachimura offers the team an additional perimeter shooter with minimal commitment, as he’s set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Hayes will join his Lakers teammate in the open market, giving the team the option to let the duo walk or work with each side respectively for long-term deals.

Why The Lakers Make The Trade

The Lakers are looking to contend for a title and are in dire need of defensive and rebounding help, two boxes Kuminga checks right away. The star forward also helps the team get younger at a position of need with an additional year on his current deal. As the team navigates his fit alongside Luka Doncic, he could emerge as a long-term pick-and-roll pairing for the star point guard. Kuminga helps the Lakers take another step forward for immediate contention, while offering long-term upside, two circumstances the front office has worked to sustain after trading for Doncic last season.

