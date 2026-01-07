Jonathan Kuminga Trade Saga Reportedly Takes Surprising Turn

Jonathan Kuminga is eligible to be traded on Jan. 15, and there's been several reports suggesting he was a sure thing to be dealt by the Warriors before the Feb. 5 deadline.

But that might not be the case.

"Team sources have said in recent days that they'd be willing to keep Kuminga past the deadline if nothing appealing enough materializes," ESPN's Anthony Slater reported.

Slater added that this might be "a strategic posture."

Let's try to make sense of this.

What Would Happen if the Dubs Keep Him Past the Trade Deadline?

It would be awkward, to say the least.

Kuminga has not played since Dec. 18. Steve Kerr was expecting him to play against the Thunder on Jan. 2, but after Kerr said publicly that he'd be in the rotation that night, Kuminga was ruled out with a back injury. Many have speculated since that the Warriors front office and Kuminga decided that Kuminga shouldn't play until he's traded.

Kerr could try to work Kuminga back into the rotation after the deadline, but I can't imagine Kuminga would be in a good place mentally.

After the season ends, the Warriors would have the ability to exercise Kuminga's team option and then trade him.

His value on the trade market would be similar to what it is now, and the Warriors might really believe they'll get a better offer in the offseason.

But man, asking this team to deal with this distraction for three more months AND not get the potential upgrade it needs from the trade would be pretty devastating.

This Report Is Not a Good Sign About His Trade Market

If the Warriors were satisfied with the trade options they had, this report probably never goes public.

My guess is other teams are treating Kuminga as neutral value in trades—or even negative value, which means the Warriors have to give up draft capital just to trade him, not to mention the high-value draft capital they are already offering for anything of value.

Rival teams know this Kuminga situation has turned so sour that the Warriors don't have a choice but to trade him, and they are likely using that against Golden State.

So yes, I think this report is "a strategic posture," but rival teams should be able to see right through it.

The truth is the Warriors will trade Kuminga in the next few weeks, even if they get terrible offers for him.