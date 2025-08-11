NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Send Dalton Knecht to the Jazz for Kyle Filipowski
This NBA mock trade comes with a lot of mutual interest in outgoing assets that fill team needs. In 2024, there was a lot of speculation that the Lakers may target Filipowski at pick #17. This did not happen, but may yet still pan out in a more complicated road. As far as Dalton Knecht, the Lakers had tried to deal him earlier this year, but it fell flat. After a rough summer league, they may yet deal Knecht to the Jazz as they look to add a wing shooter.
Trade Details
Lakers Receive: Kyle Filipowski
Jazz Receive: Dalton Knecht, Conditional 2026 Pick Swap (IF the Lakers pick is higher, if not, the pick swap moves to 2028, and 2029 if necessary).
Why the Lakers Will Do It
The Lakers have had an up and down experience with Dalton Knecht. Earlier in his 2024 season, Knecht had been a stellar offensive weapon. He recorded multiple games of 15+ points on 50% + shooting. This lead to increased playing time with many appearances over 25 minutes in a game.
As the season went on, the team made rotational changes and as they got healthier, Knecht lost his mainstay role. The Lakers do not see a massive future in Knecht and may yet deal him away.
In the 2025 summer league, Knecht shot an abysmal sub-30% from the field. In the meantime, Bronny James stood out with 13.0 PPG and about 45% from the field.
Knecht was nearly dealt back in February for Mark Williams. This deal consisted of Mark Williams to LA for Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 1st Round Pick, and a 2030 pick swap. Knecht, unfortunately, failed his physical and the trade was nixed. If the Lakers get a more promising player in regards to upside and role, they will probably send Knecht out of town.
Why the Jazz Will Do It
The Jazz contain assets and a bright future. This makes them shy to nothing. They will make trades they feel compelled to make. In this situation, the Jazz would love a wing shooter off the bench. Despite struggles, Knecht has shown that he can get hot with confidence and a set role in the offense.
The Jazz currently roster many big men: Jusuf Nurkic, Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler. They have a surplus of big men, and thus may send out Kyle Filipowski to fill other needs. The Lakers showed interest in Filipowski, and he will fill their desire for a two-way big man that is cheap and with much promise.
Trade Summary
In this NBA mock trade, the Lakers will recieve a future big man that can go both ways off the bench. This would help a great deal in load managing Hachimura and DeAndre Ayton. Marcus Smart will fill his minutes as a key defensive weapon. Luka Doncic will remain the main shooter in this offense. They do not need Dalton Knecht off the bench.
The Jazz now add a key shooter to their bench. This is a huge lacking piece for them as their only true shooter right now include Ace Bailey (R) and Keyonte George. Knecht will help the run and gun in a big way. Both teams get what they need in the trade, and we will see if it ever comes to fruition.