Volunteer Country

BREAKING: Dalton Knecht Traded to Charlotte Hornets

Dalton Knecht has been traded hours before the trade deadline.

Caleb Sisk

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dalton Knecht has been traded hours before the trade deadline.

A former Tennessee Volunteers basketball star is on the move after spending less than one season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA rookie and former Vols star Dalton Knecht was traded in the early morning hours on Thursday ahead of the trade deadline.

Knecht was traded to the Charlotte Hornets following a mid-season trade that sent Luka Doncic to LA.

ESPN reporter Shams Charania would break the news.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said.

Knecht will join top point guard LaMelo Ball and former Vols forward Grant Williams following his trade to Charlotte.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball