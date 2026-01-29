NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Pair Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen With Luka Doncic And Co.

The Utah Jazz are receiving calls regarding the status of their top player this season. Lauri Markkanen is garnering immense interest in the trade market, as the NBA’s trade deadline rapidly approaches. Plenty of teams could emerge as suitors for the All-Star forward, though playoff-contending clubs will likely make the most aggressive push for a trade involving Markkanen.

It isn’t hard to understand why clubs continue to express interest in the former Most Improved Player Award winner, considering his career-best production through 35 games this season. Markkanen is averaging 27.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, all of which mark new career-highs, adding 7.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 48% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.

As previously mentioned, the Jazz will have no shortage of suitors for Markkanen, but one club stands out from the rest of the pack: the Los Angeles Lakers. Here’s a mock trade that sees Markkanen dealt to Los Angeles:

Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Utah receives Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick swap

Los Angeles receives Lauri Markkanen, Cody Williams

In the proposed deal, Markkanen is dealt to the Lakers for a competitive return. Los Angeles can offer a compelling haul to Utah, centered around the expiring contracts of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, which will clear up roughly $40.7 million from the books following the end of the season.

The Jazz are also set to enter a rebuild as they continue to develop a young core of Ace Bailey, Keyonte George and Walker Kessler, all of whom fit the team’s timeline for playoff contention. Markkanen, on the other hand, has three years remaining on his deal and is owed over $46 million for the 2025-26 season alone.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Markkanen’s volume would take a slight hit alongside the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but doesn’t project to fall significantly. The All-Star forward would immediately take over as one of the team’s top scoring options behind Doncic and James, presenting consistent scoring efficiency with upside as a rebounder, filling a massive need for the club.

Why The Jazz Make The Trade

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) dunks the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (0) during the second half at Delta Center. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

As previously stated, Markkanen has several years remaining on his contract with a significant cap hit. And at 28 years old, he simply doesn’t fit the team’s timeline for playoff contention. The team will look to capitalize on his trade value in the open market to help their long-term situation, as opposed to resting him throughout the second half of the season to improve draft positioning. The Lakers can offer a notable haul that helps the team open significant cap space, along with solid draft capital as Utah continues building for the future.

Why The Lakers Make The Trade

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (center) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) watches in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers have sought out another star in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. The team has expressed interest in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was recently made available by the Milwaukee Bucks, but likely won’t outbid the likes of the Golden State Warriors or the Miami Heat, two teams that have emerged as suitors for the superstar. Markkanen isn’t a two-time MVP, but offers All-Star-caliber scoring production from the wing on efficient shooting splits, and doesn’t need the ball in his hands to create. He’s a willing rebounder and could serve as a long-term pairing alongside Doncic.

Read More Fantasy On SI News