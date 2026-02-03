NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Ship LeBron James to Warriors In Three Team Deal

Another reunion for LeBron James in returning to his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, may be a fairytale. The Cavaliers are the only team in the NBA over the second apron, which makes putting together a trade package for James, who has a $52,627,153 contract, near impossible. Even outside of a trade with the Cavaliers, a deal involving James at the trade deadline is rather unlikely. But with where James is in his career, a deal getting done can not be counted out. Also, recent reports indicate that James may want out of Los Angeles.

NBA insider Jake Fischer, on Feb. 2, stated that the Lakers are ready to move on from James, and he believes James is ready to move on, too. One team that may be looking to do an all-in move, after a season-ending injury to one of their stars, is the Golden State Warriors. For the Warriors to pull the trigger on this deal, they would need some clarity. James has an expiring contract, so they would need to get some sort of message that if he were to get dealt to Golden State, he would sign with them after his contract expires.

Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers Mock Trade

Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors committed a turnover against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Lakers Receive:

SG Terrance Mann

PF Draymond Green

SG Moses Moody

2026 first-round pick (via GSW)

2028 first-round pick (via GSW)

Warriors Receive:

SF LeBron James

Nets Receive:

PF Jonathan Kuminga

SF Dalton Knecht

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Nets

The Brooklyn Nets get involved in this mock deal and get a nice haul. They send off 29-year old wing Terrance Mann to get two younger wings in Jonathan Kuminga and Dalton Knecht to match their team's timeline.

The Nets eating Kuminga’s slightly hefty $22,500,000 contract was also a big part of this mock deal being able to get done.

Both Kuminga and Knecht have been in trade talks for the better part of the last two seasons. They both have displayed upside and have both struggled to find the court with inconsistent minutes in their tenure with the franchises that drafted them. In Brooklyn, they will get the playing time they have been looking for.

Knecht this season is averaging 4.6 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 0.3 APG, and is averaging 11.9 minutes per game. Kuminga is averaging 12.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.5 APG, and is averaging 23.8 minutes per game.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers

The Lakers move off a player they might have for just one more season with James, and get good players in return to pair around Luka Doncic. Moses Moody knows how to play a role and is a plus defender. Doncic has excelled playing alongside players with similar archetypes in the past, especially in his time with the Dallas Mavericks. Two players that come to mind are Dorian Finney-Smith and P.J. Washington.

Green also makes the Lakers’ offensive dynamic as a team clearer, as he is not a big shot-taker. Green is a good Swiss-Army type of player who is above average facilitator and brings a defensive edge. These two traits are both things Los Angeles needs.

Green this season is averaging 8.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG. Moody is averaging 11.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 1.5 APG.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors

This would be a league-shaking deal in the Warriors' acquisition of James. With that being said, it would not be their first attempt at trying to get the 22-time all-star. Back in 2024, the Warriors put in an offer for James near the trade deadline for James.

This mock finally pairs James up with Curry, whom James has mentioned he has wanted to play alongside. This mock deal puts the Warriors back into the borderline contender category, as they try to get the last drop of success with Curry still as their franchise player.

James this season is averaging 21.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 6.6 APG.

Fantasy Basketball Impact Of This Mock Trade

The biggest winners in this mock trade for fantasy basketball are James, Knecht, and Kuminga. James' statistics should all see a jump, especially when it comes to his scoring. This comes from the Warriors' offense having fewer players to feed with there just being two top-level scorers, with James and Curry instead of a trio of Reaves, Doncic, and James.

Kunminga and Knecht will see a jump in all their averages as well, as they will get more minutes, playing for a rebuilding Nets team.

