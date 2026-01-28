NBA Mock Trade: Clippers Acquire DeMar DeRozan from Kings

In the playoffs, where possessions slow and shot creation becomes a premium, DeMar DeRozan offers a skill set built for winning. He’s one of the league’s most reliable half-court scorers, elite in the midrange, comfortable late in the clock, and unfazed by physical defense. For contenders that struggle when plays break down, DeRozan is a proven closer who can generate offense without perfect spacing.

Beyond scoring, he brings veteran poise and secondary playmaking, drawing fouls at a high rate and punishing defenses that focus on a team’s primary stars. He wouldn’t be asked to carry every night but to steady lineups and swing tight games, the type of upgrade playoff teams covet. Here’s what it could take for the Los Angeles Clippers to acquire him in this NBA mock trade.

Los Angeles Clippers - Sacramento Kings NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Clippers Acquire:

DeMar DeRozan

Keon Ellis

2027 1st round pick (swap rights)

Kings Acquire:

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

John Collins

2027 1st round pick (swap rights)

For the players going to the Kings, Yanic Konan Niederhauser likely won’t see a change in fantasy value. He averages just 3.5 PPG, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 8.6 minutes per game. As a rookie first-round pick (30th overall in the 2025 draft), he has potential to develop in the future, but currently holds little fantasy relevance.

John Collins could see an increase in fantasy value. He currently averages 13.3 PPG, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists below his career averages of 15.8 PPG, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. This is his first season with the Clippers after spending time with the Hawks and Jazz during his nine-year career. With the Kings, he should have ample opportunity to boost his production on a roster with limited talent.

For the players headed to the Clippers, Keon Ellis likely won’t see a change in fantasy value. He averages 5.4 PPG, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 17.5 minutes per game, which doesn’t provide meaningful fantasy impact.

DeMar DeRozan averages 19.1 PPG, 3.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game. He should maintain a similar role with the Clippers, giving him plenty of opportunities to continue producing at this level on a playoff-contending team.

Why The Clippers Make The Trade

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball while being defended by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Clippers make this trade to acquire DeMar DeRozan as part of their push for a final playoff spot and a deeper run in the postseason. Currently, they sit 10th in the Western Conference with a 22-24 record, which would place them in the play-in tournament, a mini-competition where the 7th through 10th seeds compete for the 7th and 8th playoff spots.

Adding DeRozan gives the Clippers a proven scorer and veteran presence to complement their existing stars, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, both of whom have the talent and experience to contend for a championship. With DeRozan in the mix, the team hopes to strengthen its offense, add consistency in clutch situations, and increase its chances of not only making the playoffs but making a meaningful run once there.

Why The Kings Make The Trade

Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Kings made this trade to acquire John Collins, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and a future draft pick swap, signaling a clear focus on the team’s long-term future. Collins, at 28, is still in his prime, while Niederhauser, just 22, represents a young talent with potential to develop into a key contributor.

The move reflects the Kings’ strategy to build for the future by adding young players and draft assets while moving a veteran piece. Currently, the team sits 12-36 and 14th in the Western Conference, making a rebuild necessary. By acquiring these players and a future pick swap, the Kings are positioning themselves to improve their roster over the next several years and accelerate the development of their young core.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News