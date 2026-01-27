NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Acquire Herbert Jones in Exchange for Two Young Players

As NBA teams look to strengthen their defensive identity, Herbert Jones has emerged as a highly intriguing name in mock trade discussions. Known as one of the league’s elite two-way wings, Jones brings lockdown perimeter defense, versatility across multiple positions, and a high basketball IQ that can immediately elevate a contending roster.

Jones’ value lies in his ability to disrupt offenses with on-ball pressure, smart rotations, and defensive playmaking, while contributing efficiently on offense as a cutter, finisher, and reliable role player. For any team acquiring him, he represents instant defensive stability, versatility, and playoff-ready effort, the kind of glue player who makes a significant impact without needing the spotlight. With that in mind, let’s explore what it would take for the Los Angeles Lakers to bring him on board.

Los Angeles Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Lakers Acquire:

Herbert Jones

Pelicans Acquire:

Dalton Knecht

Jarred Vanderbilt

The fantasy impact of this trade is likely to be minimal for all players involved. None are major fantasy contributors, with Herb Jones posting the highest scoring average at 9.1 PPG, Knecht at 4.8, and Vanderbilt at 4.9. Both Herb Jones and Vanderbilt provide more value defensively, while Knecht, if given the opportunity, could develop into a valuable scorer long-term but in the short term, he doesn’t offer much fantasy impact.

Why The Lakers Make The Trade

Jan 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers could significantly boost their championship odds by acquiring Herb Jones to upgrade their defense, particularly on a team led by LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Jones’ elite two-way ability allows him to guard multiple positions at a high level, disrupt opposing offenses with smart rotations and steals, and cover the defensive gaps that often emerge in star-driven lineups.

By taking on the toughest perimeter assignments, Jones would free LeBron and Luka to focus on playmaking and scoring, while elevating the team’s overall defensive cohesion. His presence would transform the Lakers into a more complete two-way unit, improving their chances of making a deep playoff run and contending for a championship.

Why The Pelicans Make The Trade

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) shoots during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans might consider trading Herb Jones to acquire Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt as a way to balance their roster and address immediate needs. While Jones is an elite two-way wing, the Pelicans may prioritize adding depth, versatility, and size, which Vanderbilt provides as a physical, defensive-minded forward who can guard multiple positions and contribute on the glass.

Knecht brings additional playmaking and scoring potential, giving New Orleans a younger, cost-controlled asset to pair with their core. By making this move, the Pelicans could maintain defensive competitiveness while improving roster flexibility, bench depth, and long-term upside.

