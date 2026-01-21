NBA Mock Trade: Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Daniel Gafford from Dallas Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active at the trade deadline as they look to bolster their roster, particularly in the frontcourt. One intriguing target could be Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford, a player who previously thrived alongside Luka Dončić and could provide the interior presence the Lakers need. Currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 26–16 record, Los Angeles is positioning itself as a legitimate contender. Let’s take a look at what a potential trade bringing Gafford to the Lakers might look like.

Los Angeles Lakers - Dallas Mavericks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Lakers Acquire:

Daniel Gafford

Mavericks Acquire:

Dalton Knecht

Jarred Vanderbilt

2028 1st round pick

If Daniel Gafford moves from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, his fantasy outlook could see a significant boost. On a Lakers team that has often struggled to find consistent rim protection and interior scoring, Gafford could immediately step into a high-usage role, potentially increasing his rebounds, blocks, and field-goal percentage. This move could make him a more reliable fantasy asset, especially in categories-focused leagues.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks acquiring Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt adds intriguing depth but may dilute individual fantasy value. Vanderbilt, in particular, is a strong contributor in rebounds, steals, and defensive stats, which could benefit the Mavericks’ team production but limit Gafford’s replacement-level contributions. Fantasy managers may need to take a nuanced approach with the Mavericks’ new additions to maximize their returns.

Why The Lakers Make The Trade

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) looks to pass against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Lakers would pursue a trade for Daniel Gafford to address one of their most pressing needs: interior defense and rim protection. With DeAndre Ayton dealing with injuries and the team struggling to consistently defend the paint, Gafford provides athletic shot-blocking, rebounding, and finishing around the rim. Offensively, he’s an efficient scorer near the basket, which could help balance the Lakers’ sometimes perimeter-heavy attack. Adding Gafford also gives Los Angeles more rotation flexibility and allows the team to manage Ayton’s workload while maintaining a strong defensive presence, especially down the stretch in close games.

Why The Mavericks Make The Trade

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) shoots during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Mavericks’ move to acquire Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a future first-round pick is a clear step toward rebuilding and positioning for the future. Sitting at 18–26 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, they are well out of playoff contention this season, making a win-now approach less viable. Vanderbilt brings versatile defense, rebounding, and energy, while Knecht adds depth and potential upside. Coupled with a future first-round pick, the trade gives Dallas valuable assets to develop young talent and potentially use in future trades. This strategy allows the Mavericks to recalibrate their roster, build around their core, and create flexibility for the coming seasons without mortgaging long-term potential.

