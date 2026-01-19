NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Acquire Malik Monk in Package for Two Former First-Round Picks

Malik Monk’s name is beginning to surface in trade conversations, and it’s easy to understand why. A proven spark plug with deep-range shooting and fearless scoring ability, Monk has earned a reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons, whether coming off the bench or stepping into a larger role when needed.

Any trade involving Monk would carry significant implications, as he could be a difference-making piece for a playoff contender. In this mock trade scenario, we take a closer look at what it could realistically take for the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire him.

Sacramento Kings - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Kings Acquire:

Rui Hachimura

Dalton Knecht

Lakers Acquire:

Malik Monk

Keon Ellis

2026 2nd round pick

The fantasy impact of Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura could rise significantly with more opportunities after moving to the Kings. Both players may see increased playing time and a larger offensive role, which could translate into higher scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers.

Keon Ellis is likely to maintain similar production, given his primary focus as a defensive specialist, while his minutes and contributions remain steady. Malik Monk should also see comparable production with the Lakers, continuing his bench role and averaging around 20 minutes per game, providing consistent scoring off the bench and helping to stabilize the second unit.

Why The Kings Make This Trade

Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reacts during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Kings are currently tanking, sitting at 12–31 and holding the 14th seed in the Western Conference. In this deal, they move Malik Monk’s contract, worth around $60 million over the next three seasons, and acquire Rui Hachimura on an expiring deal. Hachimura provides a similar scoring level as Monk, averaging 12.1 points per game this season. They also add Dalton Knecht on a cost-controlled contract, a player with untapped potential who was the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While the Kings give up Keon Ellis and his defensive ability, it is less of a concern as he becomes a free agent in 2026. Ellis is better suited for a winning team in a defined role, whereas the Kings are in a full rebuild and need cornerstones with high scoring potential to accelerate their development. This trade allows them to clear cap space, acquire young talent, and build a foundation for the future.

Why The Lakers Make This Trade

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

In this deal, the Lakers acquire Keon Ellis, a strong defensive presence, and Malik Monk, an offensive-minded guard capable of providing a significant scoring spark off the bench. This season, Monk has averaged 11.9 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 35 games, playing 21.8 minutes per game.

By making this trade, the Lakers give up some size and three-point shooting from Rui Hachimura, along with the scoring potential of Dalton Knecht. While Monk helps offset some of the lost offensive production, Ellis provides a noticeable upgrade to the Lakers’ perimeter defense. This move strengthens the roster on both ends of the floor and boosts their playoff prospects as the team currently sits at 25–16, holding the 6th seed in the Western Conference.

