NBA Mock Trade: Mavericks Send Dereck Lively II To Lakers For Dalton Knecht

The Dallas Mavericks endured a crucial loss in their frontcourt earlier in the season, with third-year big man Dereck Lively II set to miss the remainder of the season. Lively underwent season-ending foot surgery to repair a lingering issue in his right foot.

Lively appeared in just four games this season, posting 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. The Duke product has struggled to remain healthy over his first three NBA seasons, suiting up in just 98 of a possible 208 games. Considering his continuous injury concerns, questions have been raised over Lively’s future in Dallas.

Navigating potential suitors in the trade market, the Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as a fit for the big man, considering his link to the under the representation of Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, the same agent as LeBron James. Here’s a mock trade that sees Lively dealt to Los Angeles:

Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and center Dereck Lively II (2) look on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks receive Dalton Knecht, Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers receive Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum

In the proposed deal, Lively is dealt to the Lakers, along with the expiring contract in exchange for the pairing of Dalton Knecht and Jaxson Hayes. Lively gives Los Angeles a long-term plan at center alongside Luka Doncic, making up for his inability to suit up over the short-term. Dalton Knecht fits Dallas’ timeframe for playoff contention, putting a consistent shooter alongside Cooper Flagg.

From a fantasy perspective, Lively’s stock could make a significant leap next season, with potential to take over as the team’s starting center alongside Doncic. He offers notable rebounding and shot-blocking production, filling two massive needs for Los Angeles’ frontcourt.

On the other hand, Knecht could also see a notable leap in his fantasy basketball stock, with an expanded role in Dallas’ rotation after facing a significant drop in minutes this season. The Lakers attempted to trade Knecht last season, in a failed trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Both Hayes and Exum offer minimal long-term fantasy outlook with expiring deals for their respective teams.

Why The Mavericks Make The Trade

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) takes a three point shot in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The best ability is availability in professional sports, a billing Lively has struggled to fit over his first three seasons. Knecht suited up in 78 games in his rookie season and is ready to step up in an expanded role, something the Mavericks could offer the second-year wing. With Lively sidelined for the rest of the year. Knecht could step in and offer an immediate return for Dallas’ rotation, offering 3-point production and solid defensive ability on the wing.

Why The Lakers Make The Trade

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball up court in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton has been solid for the Lakers in his first season in Los Angeles, but hasn’t managed to provide stable rim protection on the defensive end. Adding Lively gives the team a long-term solution at center, with similar rebounding production and far superior output on the defensive end. He also has plenty of familiarity as a pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic, who the team will build around for the future. Doncic has also shown he can count on Lively in the postseason, instilling confidence in the 21-year-old big man.

Read More Fantasy On SI News