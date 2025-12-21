Mavericks announce season-ending news for rising young player

A few weeks ago, the Dallas Mavericks announced that center Dereck Lively II would be having season-ending foot surgery after having a few different issues this year. There was some swelling and discomfort in his foot that caused him to miss a few games this year.

On Sunday, the Mavericks announced on Twitter/X that Lively had his surgery successfully overseas.

"The Dallas Mavericks announced today that center Dereck Lively II underwent successful surgery on his right foot.

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Calder at the Fortius Clinic in London."

For those wondering why Lively opted to have his surgery overseas, he had multiple opinions and looks at his foot, and Calder has gained a reputation for foot and ankle surgeries, even if it's usually in soccer and rugby players. He has done work on athletes such as Gareth Bale and Neymar.

This Lively's third foot procedure in a calendar year, as he had surgery in January to repair a stress fracture in his right foot, which was originally misdiagnosed as a sprained ankle. He had been ramping up to play a few days after he went down, but at least they caught the fracture eventually. He then had a procedure over the offseason on the same foot to remove bone spurs.

It's fair to wonder if he should've sat at the end of last season. Lively ended up returning for four regular-season games down the stretch and then played in both Play-In games. But given that he was only able to play in 7 games this year due to knee and foot issues, he probably should've just sat out for the end of last year and taken a slower recovery.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) looks on during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Two Mavericks Now Out for the Year

Dereck Lively II is now the second Mavericks player out for the year, as Dante Exum had season-ending knee surgery on December 12th, which stemmed from a complication from a procedure over the summer. And both of these issues that the Mavericks are in can be stemmed directly from their former general manager, Nico Harrison.

It seemed like Harrison was pushing people back from injury before they were ready. It's what led to Luka Doncic being traded in February, Anthony Davis getting hurt in his Mavericks debut, and it seemed like he was doing the same with Davis' calf strain this year before he was fired. It's fair to assume he was pushing other people back from injury too soon.

Exum was only signed once Olivier-Maxence Prosper was cut, having his contract stretched out for the next three years, all to have Exum not play at all this year.

