NBA Mock Trade: Memphis Grizzlies Move Ja Morant To The Toronto Raptors
Throughout the offseason trade chatter has swirled around the Memphis Grizzlies, involving two-time All-Star Ja Morant. While Morant hasn’t officially requested a trade, Memphis’ recent moves could be signs of potential regression for the club this season.
Over the past three seasons, the Grizzlies have missed the playoffs once and suffered two first-round exits in 2022-23 and 2024-25. Following Desmond Bane’s trade, and Taylor Jenkins’ firing prior, change could continue to follow in Memphis.
So far this offseason, Morant has been linked to the likes of the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings. Following several notable moves in their own regard, the Toronto Raptors could also work their way into the potential Morant sweepstakes.
Here’s a mock deal to send Morant to Toronto that sees a haul of a return on Memphis’ end.
Memphis Grizzlies-Toronto Raptors Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Memphis Grizzlies receive Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, A.J. Lawson, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick
Toronto Raptors receive Ja Morant
In the proposed deal, Toronto continues a recent trend of notable trades with a potential franchise-altering move. Memphis loses its franchise cornerstone, but receives a solid combination of young talent and future draft capital in its return.
Immanuel Quickley is a developing point guard who could take another step in his production commanding the offense in Memphis. Gradey Dick, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has carved out a significant role with his perimeter shooting in Toronto.
Toronto’s three first-rounders is a steep haul, but the move could put the Raptors over the top in the Eastern Conference.
In Toronto, Morant’s scoring production could take a hit alongside the likes of Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, but his assist numbers could see a notable leap as the facilitator in the Raptors’ offense. His fantasy stock likely wouldn’t see a drastic change, as his output projects to be mostly similar.
Quickley’s stock could rise as the primary ball-handler in Memphis, with Jaren Jackson Jr. roaming the post as a pick-and-roll partner.
Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade
The Grizzlies are entering a new era under head coach Tuomas Iisalo with a new look following the loss of Bane. Memphis receives a considerable return in the mock trade, which could make up for the loss of Morant.
Moving on from Morant also gives Iisalo a clean slate. Since entering the league in 2019-20, he has yet to appear in 70 or more games, and has suited up in just 307 out of a potential 492 contests. The deal could allow the Grizzlies to retool around Jackson Jr. and build for the future.
Why The Raptors Make the Trade
In the past two years, the Raptors have added two notable wings around Barnes in Ingram and R.J. Barrett. This aggressive move speeds up Toronto’s push towards title contention and adds a significant piece to a budding core.
Rolling out a core-four of Morant, Barrett, Ingram and Barnes puts the Raptors near the top in the East from a roster makeup standpoint. Toronto’s potential new core could help the squad return to the NBA Finals for the first time since its historic title run in 2018-19.