NBA Mock Trade: Heat Acquire Ja Morant From Grizzlies in Deal Featuring Former All-Star

Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, known for his explosive athleticism, elite playmaking, and ability to take over games in clutch moments. Any team that acquires him immediately gains a dynamic scorer and floor general who can create his own shot, drive at will, and set up teammates in transition or in the half-court. His speed, agility, and vision make him a constant matchup nightmare for defenses, and his presence on the court elevates the play of those around him.

Beyond his individual stats, Morant brings energy, leadership, and a fearless mentality that can transform a team’s identity and push them deeper into the playoffs. Now, let’s see what it would take for the Miami Heat to acquire him.

Miami Heat -Memphis Grizzlies NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Miami Heat Acquire:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Acquire:

Tyler Herro

Nikola Jovic

Kasparas Jakučionis

2026 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

Tyler Herro heading to the Memphis Grizzlies would be a major fantasy boost. With Morant gone, Herro would likely step into a primary scoring and playmaking role, significantly increasing his usage. That expanded responsibility should lead to higher scoring averages and a modest increase in assists, though his field-goal percentage could take a hit due to tougher defensive attention. Herro would profile as a strong top-35 to top-45 fantasy option, with especially strong value in points leagues thanks to his scoring, three-pointers, and free-throw efficiency.

Nikola Jović’s fantasy impact would be minimal in the short term but intriguing in dynasty formats. In Memphis, he would likely fill a rotational forward role, leading to inconsistent minutes and limited redraft value. However, his skill set, which includes stretch shooting, rebounding, and some secondary playmaking, gives him long-term upside if his role grows. He’s best viewed as a deep-league or dynasty stash rather than a standard-league contributor.

Kasparas Jakucionis would have no immediate fantasy relevance following the trade. As a young prospect, he would be unlikely to see meaningful minutes right away and would not factor into redraft leagues. His value would be limited strictly to deep dynasty formats, where managers could afford to wait several seasons for potential development.

Why The Heat Make The Trade

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat would make this trade to immediately upgrade their roster and maximize their playoff window. Adding Ja Morant gives Miami an elite playmaker and scorer capable of creating his own shot, driving the lane, and setting up teammates, which elevates the team’s ceiling alongside Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat are in “win-now” mode, and while Tyler Herro is talented, Morant is a generational-level talent who can tip the balance in tight playoff series. His speed, explosiveness, and playmaking also add offensive versatility, opening up space for other stars and addressing Miami’s historical half-court scoring challenges.

Beyond on-court impact, acquiring a superstar like Morant signals to the league, free agents, and the fan base that Miami is serious about contending, boosting excitement and marketability.

Overall, the trade is a strategic move to strengthen talent, increase playoff odds, and fully capitalize on their championship window, even at the cost of young assets and draft picks.

Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies would make this trade to retool their roster for long-term flexibility and depth while still remaining competitive. By trading Ja Morant, they acquire multiple assets, including Tyler Herro, Nikola Jović, Kasparas Jakucionis, and future first-round picks, which gives them both immediate contributors and future draft capital.

Herro can step into a leading scoring role, keeping Memphis competitive in the short term, while Jović and Jakucionis are developmental pieces with dynasty upside. The first-round picks provide flexibility to add talent through the draft or use as trade assets for other moves.

Essentially, Memphis would be shifting from a Morant-centric roster to a more balanced, multi-asset team, reducing reliance on one superstar and building a foundation for sustained success and depth, while also giving itself options for future roster maneuvers.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News