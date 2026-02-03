The Memphis Grizzlies have begun rebuilding on the run, trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in a move that may also spell the end of Ja Morant’s time with the franchise.

In moving Jackson to the Jazz, the Grizzlies have created the largest trade exception ($28.8 million) in NBA history, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Jackson, who signed a three-year contract extension this offseason that begins next season and pays an additional $151 million through 2028-29, will join a Jazz frontcourt featuring Lauri Markkanen and injured center Walker Kessler, who have also been highly coveted in the trade market.

The Grizzlies moved Jock Landale, Vince Williams Jr. and John Konchar in the trade to Utah, receiving Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the transaction.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

All eyes now shift to Morant, but it’s clear that Jackson’s departure signals a retooling of what the Grizzlies were expecting to be in the first full season under Iisalo, which has been besieged by injuries and second-half meltdowns. Morant is now easier to trade since Memphis has clearly shown its hand that it is not looking to win immediately, instead focusing on its future.

Landale was on an expiring deal and was targeted by teams in need of quality size. Konchar’s deal expires after next season, while Williams has a reasonable team option and is viewed as a solid two-way guard who has gained experience this season filling in for Morant.

Memphis now has multiple first-round picks gained in separate deals for Desmond Bane through the Orlando Magic this past summer and now, through a Jazz team that has kept its draft capital close to the vest and hit on lottery picks Keyonte George and Ace Bailey in recent drafts.

Memphis adds Anderson, who expires next season, and Niang, who expires this offseason, as pieces that will be easy to part ways and are unlikely to be part of rosters past next year’s trade deadline.

Clayton was a late first-round pick this past draft who won a national championship at the University of Florida and has looked solid as a rookie. Hendricks missed most of his rookie season due to a leg injury, but the former lottery pick has elite defensive tools that should plug in nicely in the Memphis frontcourt.

It remains to be seen how the Jazz handle Markkanen and Kessler between now and Thursday’s trade deadline, but there’s a chance they either or both can be dealt.

Jackson, a former Defensive Player of the Year, had a slow start to the season due to a nagging hip issue he attempted to play through, but won a Western Conference Player of the Week honor once he got healthy and has been much sharper on the offensive end over the last month-plus. He now becomes part of Utah’s nucleus alongside George, Bailey and whatever frontcourt pieces the Jazz intend to keep.

