NBA Mock Trade: Timberwolves Land James Harden in Three-Team Deal

James Harden has once again become the focus of trade rumors, fueling speculation about which team might acquire the veteran star next. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Harden remains an extremely valuable asset for any team willing to bring him in. His elite scoring, playmaking, and three-point shooting make him a versatile contributor who can transform an offense, provide veteran leadership, and immediately boost a team’s chances of competing at a high level. Here’s a mock trade scenario envisioning Harden being sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team deal.

Minnesota Timberwolves - LA Clippers-Brooklyn Nets NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire:

James Harden

Jalen Wilson

LA Clippers Acquire:

Naz Reid

Mike Conley

Rob Dillingham

Joe Ingles

Tyrese Martin

Brooklyn Nets Acquire:

Brook Lopez

Kobe brown

2026 1st round pick ( via Minnesota)

Harden’s fantasy basketball value could rise if he’s traded to the Timberwolves, where he would join forces with Anthony Edwards. He would likely become the team’s second-leading scorer, maintaining his 26 points per game while also having the opportunity to boost his assists, currently averaging 8 per game, by running the offense alongside Edwards. Jalen Wilson’s fantasy value, on the other hand, would likely see little change, as he remains more of a role player.

Naz Reid could be a valuable piece going to the Clippers. He’s averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, though it remains to be seen if he can maintain these numbers joining a team where Ivica Zubac, averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.8 rebounds, will occupy most of the center minutes. Still, Reid could be productive if given the opportunity. Joe Ingles and Mike Conley likely see no fantasy impact, as they play sparingly and primarily serve as veteran leaders at this stage of their careers. Tyrese Martin has some fantasy value, averaging 7.7 points in just 19.3 minutes per game. Rob Dillingham carries long-term upside as a 2024 first-round pick, though he has seen limited playing time over the past two seasons.

Brook Lopez and Kobe Brown could see increased minutes and fantasy value on a Nets team lacking depth, making them players worth keeping an eye on.

Why The Clippers Make The Trade

The Clippers are currently out of the playoff hunt, sitting at 19-24 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trading a 36-year-old James Harden, who has a player option at the end of the 2025–2026 season, could net the team a mix of veterans and young players. Such a move would allow the Clippers to remain competitive in the short term while also acquiring potential future assets, striking a balance between immediate impact and long-term flexibility.

Why The Timberwolves Make The Trade

The Timberwolves are in the strongest position to contend and would be the biggest beneficiaries in this deal, acquiring James Harden. They aim to go further than last season, when they lost in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Currently, the team sits at 27-17 and 7th in the Eastern Conference, and adding Harden would elevate them into legitimate championship contention.

Why The Nets Make The Trade

The Nets would participate in this trade primarily as facilitators, acquiring a few pieces but focusing mainly on the first-round draft pick. Currently in full rebuild mode, the team sits at 12-30 and 13th in the Eastern Conference, well outside the playoff hunt, making future assets their top priority.

