NBA Mock Trade: Magic Acquire Gradey Dick in Young-Guard Swap

Gradey Dick could bring immediate value to an NBA team in a mock trade scenario thanks to his floor spacing and high-volume three-point shooting, a skill set that could be particularly beneficial for the Orlando Magic. While he’s had an inconsistent role with the Raptors this season, his ability to stretch the floor and create shots from deep makes him an intriguing asset. Let’s take a closer look at what it might take for the Magic to acquire him.

Toronto Raptors - Orlando Magic NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Raptors Acquire:

Gradey Dick

Immanuel Quickley

Magic Acquire:

Jalen Suggs

Anthony Black

In fantasy basketball, Gradey Dick would likely see an increased role, as he’s currently averaging just 16.3 minutes and 6.6 points per game. Immanuel Quickley could take on a similar role, providing 32.5 minutes, 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, making him a key asset for the Magic. Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black might also see comparable roles if traded to Toronto. Suggs averages 25.4 minutes, 15 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game, while Black contributes 30.5 minutes, 15.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

Why The Raptors Make The Trade

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Grady Dick has had an unusual role in 2025, with his minutes dropping from 29.4 per game last season to just 16.3 this year. Despite his scoring ability and floor-spacing skills, the Raptors have struggled to find a consistent spot for him in the rotation, which has limited his impact. As a result, Toronto is looking to move on and capitalize on his value while they can.

In return, the Raptors could target players who bring both immediate production and long-term upside. Jalen Suggs, for example, is an elite perimeter defender who has also shown steady improvement as a three-point shooter, giving him two-way value. Anthony Black complements that skill set as another top-tier perimeter defender who is continuing to develop as a playmaker. By acquiring both, the Raptors not only maintain strong defensive presence on the perimeter but also add young players with growing offensive upside.

Why The Magic Make The Trade

Jan 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard/forward Gradey Dick (1) goes up for the shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Magic make this trade to address roster needs and manage contract concerns. Jalen Suggs has struggled with injuries, missing 20 games this season and 47 last season, prompting the team to move on. Anthony Black has played well as a young contributor, but with his rookie deal set to expire in 2027–28, the Magic can avoid committing long-term salary by trading him.

In return, Orlando acquires Grady Dick, a player who excels at spacing the floor and knocking down three-pointers, providing much-needed shooting. They also add Immanuel Quickley, a high-volume shooter and playmaker capable of creating offense for himself and his teammates. This trade allows the Magic to get valuable offensive contributors while managing injuries and long-term financial flexibility.

