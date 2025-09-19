NBA Mock Trade: New York Knicks And Milwaukee Bucks Make Giannis Antetokounmpo-Karl-Anthony Towns Swap
The New York Knicks have been crowded by trade chatter for much of the offseason. Following their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, New York was linked to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A colossal deal for Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be easy for the Knicks to achieve, but could be necessary to break through and clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.
Throughout the offseason, Karl-Anthony Towns has frequently emerged as a potential trade candidate for the Knicks. So far, he’s been linked to the likes of the San Antonio Spurs among other teams out West, but Milwaukee could present the most ideal landing spot for both the Knicks and the Bucks.
Here’s a mock trade to send Towns to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo.
New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
New York Knicks receive Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Martin, AJ Green, 2030 second-round pick (via LAL)
Milwaukee Bucks receive Karl-Anthony Towns, Noah Clowney, 2026 first-round pick (via NYK), 2028 first-round pick (via NYK), 2030 first-round pick (via NYK), 2028 second-round pick (via MEM)
Brooklyn Nets receive Miles McBride, Ariel Hukporti, 2031 second-round pick (via MIL)
In this trade, Towns and Antetokounmpo essentially swap spots in Milwaukee and New York. Brooklyn joins the trade for a solid return to compensate the club for assisting in facilitating the salaries in the trade.
The deal sees New York go all-in on adding Antetokounmpo to its core of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. The addition of the 2019-20 DPOY could help the Knicks emerge as the top squad in the Eastern Conference, while giving Antetokounmpo a potentially desired change of scenery.
Milwaukee receives a competitive package of veteran talent and draft capital, as New York mortgages the remainder of its foreseeable first-round draft future, banking on upside with the addition of Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo’s fantasy basketball could take a hit with less scoring production in New York. He still likely enters the season as a top-10 fantasy draft pick with immense rebounding, playmaking and defensive upside for fantasy production.
Towns’ fantasy stock could take a minor leap with far greater scoring responsibility in Milwaukee, though his rebounding numbers could take a hit alongside former Pacers big man Myles Turner.
Why The Knicks Make The Trade
The Knicks are entering a new era under head coach Mike Brown with a closing championship window. New York’s core is aging quickly in a crowded Eastern Conference, with teams like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers built to compete for the future.
The addition of Antetokounmpo bolsters New York’s core and potentially extends its championship window as the nine-time All-Star enters a significant market for the first time in his career.
The proposed trade also adds additional depth for Brown’s rotation with AJ Green and Tyrese Martin joining Antetokounmpo in New York. Both players are on expiring deals as well, which could help New York’s cap situation next summer.
Why The Bucks Make The Trade
To put it bluntly, Milwaukee’s front office may not have a choice. The Bucks have attempted to retool its roster quickly around Antetokounmpo, but as constructed, the team projects to be a fringe playoff team, even with the club’s all-time leading scorer suiting up.
The proposed deal gives Milwaukee a competitive package of All-Star talent and future draft capital, adding three first-rounders to its stockpile of future picks.
In addition to bringing in Towns and a plethora of draft picks, the trade takes Milwaukee under the 1st Apron, giving the team to build around Towns going forward with a vastly improved cap situation.