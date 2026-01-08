NBA Mock Trade: Aggressive New York Knicks Strike Deal For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have been linked to trades throughout their season thus far dating back to the offseason, as rumors continue to swirl around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Questions have been raised regarding his future with the team amid a tough start for the club, posting a 16-21 record to this point of the season.

Antetokounmpo, who’s missed time throughout the year thus far, has averaged 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 23 games, shooting 64.5% from the field. Trade rumors have persisted amid the team’s slow start, linking the Bucks forward to a myriad of teams throughout the NBA.

Earlier this week, Antetokounmpo insisted that he had no intention of demanding a trade. “That’s not in my nature,” he told The Athletic following the team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. But that may not deter teams from working to trade for the future Hall of Famer. Monitoring teams around the league, the New York Knicks emerge as one of my top picks to execute a deal for Antetokounmpo. Here’s a mock trade that sees the superstar big man sent to the Big Apple:

Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Bucks receive OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, 2026 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick (WAS, top-8 protection), 2028 first-round pick

New York Knicks receive Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gary Trent Jr.

Any deal featuring Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly shake up the landscape of the NBA. The Knicks have reportedly begun monitoring suitors for a potential deal, previously identifying the five-time All-Defensive selection as a target in the trade market. New York has the assets to present a compelling deal to Milwaukee’s front office, a notion the proposed trade reflects.

Suiting up with the Knicks, the Eastern Conference’s two-seed features an updated big four of Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. From a fantasy basketball perspective, Antetokounmpo’s scoring production could take a slight hit, though his assist, rebounding and defensive numbers project to remain consistent, if not improved in a far more favorable situation in New York. To this point of the season, the star big man is averaging 52.6 fantasy points per game, ranking fourth among all centers in fantasy basketball in overall production over his last seven games.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Barring a notable trade, which seems unlikely at this point of the season, the Bucks feel like a rebuild waiting to happen. Milwaukee is 16-21 to this point of the season, the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference as of Thursday afternoon. The team’s win totals have regressed in each of their last two seasons, suffering first-round exits in the playoffs to cap off each respective campaign. The proposed deal gives the Bucks a favorable return to kick off such a rebuild with notable draft capital, along with two quality wings to reinforce the rotation.

Why The Knicks Make The Trade

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

New York has made its desire to strike a deal known. This deal could help the team land the biggest fish in the pond as the team works to cement its status as the team to beat in a currently wide-open Eastern Conference. New York moves back into the second apron, making a worthwhile sacrifice to help the team remain in legitimate title contention for the next half-decade. With Western Conference suitors seemingly turned off to a potential deal for Antetokounmpo, now could be the time to strike for the Knicks.

Read More Fantasy On SI News