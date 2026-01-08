Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Knicks Veteran to Spurs

With just under a month until the NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks front office has a lot to evaluate when it comes to their roster.

Operating as a hard-capped team because of signing Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, making in-season trades will be a challenge. Owner James Dolan made public comments recently hinting that the team, as currently constructed, would be the roster moving forward.

However, there have been some issues arising recently that could push the front office to act and make a move or two. The Knicks’ defense has been bad for a few weeks, but will the impending returns of Landry Shamet and Josh Hart fix those issues?

If New York is going to make a trade, it will be something on the fringes. Breaking up their current core likely wouldn’t move them closer to an NBA championship, especially with the Milwaukee Bucks being hell-bent on improving the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, not entertaining trade offers for him.

Knicks looking to trade Guerschon Yabusele

One avenue the Knicks could explore to bring in veterans down the stretch is the buyout market. But, to have the necessary money to make such acquisitions, they need to clear some money off their books.

That is exactly what they would accomplish in this hypothetical three-team trade involving the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards that was pitched by Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

New York would send Yabusele to the Spurs, along with a 2026 second-round pick via the Phoenix Suns from the Wizards. The Knicks would get Cam Whitmore from Washington and the Wizards would receive Jeremy Sochan.

From New York’s perspective, this deal is all about moving off the contract of Yabusele. He agreed to a two-year contract that guarantees $5.5 million in the 2025-26 campaign and a player option for the 2026-27 season worth $5.8 million.

Money should motivate Knicks to move Yabusele

Moving that money and bringing back Whitmore, who is making only $3.5 million this season, would enable the Knicks to create the necessary cap space to sign another player in free agency.

There are always players who become available on the buyout market who can help a team down the stretch. As a legitimate title contender, veterans would line up to join New York and a trade like this would give them the flexibility to be able to add someone to the mix.

Anything that Whitmore provides the team would be a cherry on top. Yabusele has not been a fit for the Knicks. Whitmore would provide the team with good size on the perimeter, measured at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, but doesn't address a potential need in the frontcourt.

The 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, there is certainly some untapped potential with Whitmore that head coach Mike Brown and his staff could develop. He has shown a willingness to give young guys minutes to see what they can do on the court this season.

Also, he is a Villanova product. The Knicks have found a lot of success with alums of that program, being called the “Nova Knicks” with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Ryan Arcidiacono all being on the roster at one point or another in recent years.

