NBA Mock Trade: Orlando Magic Pull Off Blockbuster With Boston Celtics For Jaylen Brown
All eyes are on Jaylen Brown for the Boston Celtics. The 2023-24 Finals MVP could be the focal point of Boston’s offense as Jayson Tatum recovers from a torn Achilles.
Other reports indicate the club could move the four-time All-Star in a blockbuster deal.
The Celtics have already traded the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to avoid the 2nd Apron for the upcoming season, and Brown could be next.
Previously, Brown has been linked to teams like the Atlanta Hawks, but another emerging team in the Eastern Conference also makes sense for Brown: the Orlando Magic.
Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Boston Celtics receive Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, 2026 first-round pick (Swap WAS), 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick
Orlando Magic receive Jaylen Brown
To this point of the offseason, Brad Stevens hasn’t made Brown available in a trade, but that could change quickly. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum for the entirety of the 2025-26 season and have begun reworking their roster around the superstar forward in anticipation of his return.
The Celtics could command a massive haul for Brown, stockpiling draft capital while adding two quality contributors in Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac.
In Orlando, Brown projects to share the offensive spotlight with Paolo Banchero, slated to maintain similar fantasy production to his time in Boston. The real fantasy impact comes to Desmond Bane’s stock.
With Brown joining the offense, Bane’s draft stock takes a notable hit as he becomes the tertiary scoring focus behind him and Banchero.
Why The Celtics Make The Trade
With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics are fringe playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference this season, even with Brown on the team.
Boston could mortgage the pairing of Tatum and Brown for a significant haul of picks, while adding a quality player or two to add to their existing rotation.
Suggs is a developing guard who posted career-high averages in points and rebounds per game, averaging 16.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 3.7 APG prior to a season-ending knee injury. He could step in as Anfernee Simons’ replacement as the front office continues to shop him.
Jonathan Isaac is a true difference-maker on the defensive end, and a stockpile of picks allows the Celtics to find Tatum’s next co-star, likely via trade. It’s also worth mentioning that Boston is slated to pay Brown $236 million over the next four years.
Why The Magic Make The Trade
The Orlando Magic believe their window is already open in the Eastern Conference. Coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, Orlando pressed the issue with the addition of Desmond Bane in exchange for four first-round picks, Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
In this trade, the Magic continue to thread the needle, forming a new big three with Brown, Bane and Banchero.
This core instantly makes Orlando real contenders in the East, especially with contenders like Boston and Indiana sidelined while their respective star players recover from injuries.
The Magic have already gone all-in, but reinforce such a notion in a big way by trading for an All-NBA caliber player to pair with their young star.