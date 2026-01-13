NBA Mock Trade: Timberwolves Acquire LaMelo Ball In A Package Involving Former All-Star

The spotlight has been on LaMelo Ball since the moment he was drafted. Given the popularity of both him and his family, he has drawn significant attention and consistently delivered on the court. Selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball went on to win Rookie of the Year and has since earned one All-Star selection. Now in his sixth season with the Charlotte Hornets, he holds career averages of 20.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

At just 24 years old, Ball brings immense value to any team he could join. With the emergence of Kon Knueppel and Colin Sexton already on the roster, Ball may be viewed as expendable as the Hornets look to retool. Currently sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference at 14–26 despite their talent, Charlotte could explore trade options. In this mock trade, we examine what it would take for the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire him.

Charlotte Hornets - Minnesota Timberwolves Mock Trade Details

Hornets Acquire:

Julius Randle

Rob Dillingham

2026 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

Timberwolves Acquire:

LaMelo Ball

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets currently sit at 14–26 and are not in the playoff picture. In this deal, they would acquire an established NBA scorer in Julius Randle, a former All-Star who would likely become Charlotte’s top scoring option following LaMelo Ball’s departure. The Hornets would also receive a young point guard in Rob Dillingham, selected eighth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Coming out of the University of Kentucky, Dillingham has yet to log significant minutes at the NBA level, leaving plenty of room for development.

This move could lead to a decrease in minutes for Miles Bridges or Brandon Miller, while opening up expanded roles for Kon Knueppel and Colin Sexton.

Fantasy Basketball Impact On Minnesota Timberwolves

This deal would likely result in Donte DiVincenzo losing minutes and becoming the odd man out in the Timberwolves’ rotation. LaMelo Ball would step in as the team’s second scoring option alongside Anthony Edwards, forming one of the most dynamic backcourt duos in the NBA. The trade could also lead to a slight increase in minutes for Naz Reid, as Minnesota would need more production from its big men and might consider an additional move to bolster frontcourt depth.

The Timberwolves currently sit at 26–14 and hold the 4th spot in the Western Conference. Acquiring Ball would make them legitimate title contenders, both this season and in the years to come, as he would join Edwards to form the core of Minnesota’s young, rising nucleus.

