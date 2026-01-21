NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Go All In On Michael Porter Jr., After Jimmy Butler Injury 

Things were trending up for the Warriors, as they won five of their last six games. The grouping of Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green looked to hold the potential of having the shot in the dark at one last title push. The hope of this happening with these veteran players, all 35 or older, collapsed on Jan. 19 against the Miami Heat. Butler went down with an injury and had to be helped off the court and to the locker room. It was later revealed that Butler had a season-ending injury, with a torn ACL.

The Warriors, who currently have a record of 25-20, are in a spot where it feels like they have to go all in. Wasting a year of Curry at the point he is at in his career is not an option. They need to shove the chips they have to the center of the table and try to find a player who keeps their bleak outlook at another title alive.

One wing player that has been brought up constantly in the trade market is SF for the Brooklyn Nets, Michael Porter Jr. The former Denver Nugget, after getting dealt in a trade in the summer, is having a career year statistically in Brooklyn. He is averaging 25.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 3.2 APG. He is also shooting 48.5% from the field and 39.8% from three on 9.5 attempts per game.

Here is a three team mock trade that sends Porter Jr. to Golden State.

Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets-Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nets Receive:

PF Jonathan Kuminga

SG Moses Moody

PF Maxi Kleber

2026 First Round Pick (via GSW), 2028 First Round Pick (via GSW), 2032 First Round Pick (Via LAL)

Warriors Receive:

SF Michael Porter Jr.

SF Dalton Knecht

Lakers Receive:

SG Buddy Hield

PF Danny Wolf

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers

If a trade between the Warriors and the Nets were to transpire, a third team would likely need to get involved in helping match salaries. The Lakers in this mock trade were a perfect fit in helping the Warriors get this deal done. Los Angeles also improved their outlook as a team for this season through this mock.

With a failed trade due to medical reasons last season involving the Charlotte Hornets and the Lakers, the weirdness of Knecht still being a part of this team comes to an end. He gets a fresh start, and the Lakers land a guy they have been linked to having interest in during past trade deadlines, Buddy Hield. Los Angeles currently ranks in the bottom third of the NBA in threes made per game. Hield would help improve this right away, even though he is having a down year.

The addition of rookie forward from the Nets, Danny Wolf, is also a nice throw-in for this mock deal. He does not have the looks of providing an immediate winning skillset, but down the road in his career, he certainly can.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors

The Warriors, although giving up a couple of first-rounders and solid wing players in the process, land their guy in Porter Jr. and get an intriguing replacement wing in Knecht. Porter Jr. has shown the ability to be an elite third option in his career, especially in helping win a championship with the Nuggets. And although he may be asked to do more for the Warriors in this stop, with what he has shown as a player for Brooklyn this season, it looks like he is more than capable of being a high-level second option.

Knecht’s playing time has varied through his two seasons in the NBA, but he has shown flashes of being a potential good piece for a team. If he gets consistency in this stop, he could definitely be a great addition for Golden State.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Nets

The Nets, with their young core of players, although removing Wolf, get more picks to turn into players that fit their timeline, and also get two solid wings in Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga. The two Warriors wings have been good for Golden State and stretches, but their roles have varied, especially Kuminga. Consistent big levels, minutes, and asking these players to do more could go a long way in Kuminga and Moody hitting new heights as players.

As for Maxi Kleber, the Nets need to waive one player in this mock deal. He would be the one to get waived out of the three players Brooklynn brings in.

