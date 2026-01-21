Does Jimmy Butler's Injury Mean Anything for Michael Porter Jr. Trade Rumors?

Just over two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, the Michael Porter Jr. trade rumors have been dominated by a few teams as of late.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Detroit Pistons have internally discussed trading for Porter amid their 31-10 record. They might be the favorites to land the 27-year-old right now, but other suitors have been recognized over the last few weeks.

One of those teams is the Golden State Warriors, although recent reports question whether or not they are truly interested in Porter. ESPN's Shams Charania reported just a few days ago that the Warriors hadn't talked to the Nets in over a month, and lack interest in the star forward.

However, even more recent events could put Golden State back into the conversation. On Monday, Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a 135-112 win over the Miami Heat. The Warriors are in the midst of trying to compete as a 37-year-old Stephen Curry continues to put up big numbers and keep them afloat.

Butler's injury complicates things. On the one hand, this could be the perfect opportunity for them to hold onto Jonathan Kuminga amid his desire to be traded, which has been well-documented for years.

On the other hand, this might push the organization to supplement Curry with more win-now, which could result in Kuminga's departure, along with some draft capital.

The Nets have a player who could immediately make an impact on Golden State's offense. Porter is averaging 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists on impressive 49-40-85 shooting splits. The 6-foot-10 wing has proven that he can contribute to winning at the highest level, being a major part of the Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship run.

The Warriors could make the deal work, too. They are reportedly willing to send out draft capital for the right star, and trading Kuminga and other reserves as a salary filler would be enough for Brooklyn give up Porter. Both packages align with each team's future.

Butler's injury will push Golden State in one direction or the other, but staying put ahead of Feb. 5 would be a mistake. The organization can't afford to stay stagnant, as it would waste another season of Curry's late career. The two-time MVP and four-time champion is averaging 27.4 points and 5.1 assists per game on 47-39-93 shooting splits.

Time will tell if the Warriors make a significant move in the coming weeks, but Butler's injury may put them back into the MPJ trade rumors.