NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Part Ways With Jonathan Kuminga In Deal With Trail Blazers

Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Golden State Warriors appears to be coming to a close. The forward has been linked to trade rumors dating back to last season, which have persisted in the 2025-26 campaign. On Thursday, Kuminga reportedly demanded a trade, pressing the issue on a potential deal.

The Warriors have shopped Kuminga throughout the season, though no real progress has been made towards finding a suitor. The forward’s role has diminished over the last two seasons, raising frustration and interest in moving from Kuminga.

Kuminga, 23, will likely garner significant interest from several teams around the NBA, though one club stands out from the pack as a potential fit: the Portland Trail Blazers. Here’s a trade that sees Kuminga dealt to the Blazers:

Golden State Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors receive Robert Williams, Matisse Thybulle, 2026 second-round pick (MEM), 2027 second-round pick (ATL)

Portland Trail Blazers receive Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Quinten Post

In the proposed deal, both Kuminga and the Warriors see their wish granted with a trade. Kuminga is sent to Portland for a competitive package consisting of two expiring deals that will help Golden State free up cap space and two second-round picks. It’s hard to navigate Kuminga’s value in the trade market, but considering the Atlanta Hawks’ recent return for All-Star guard Trae Young, it’s unlikely Golden State will be offered a first-rounder for Kuminga.

Both Williams and Thybulle are quality defenders that fill needs for the Warriors’ rotation. The front office also has the option to move on following the season, depending on how both players fit into Steve Kerr’s rotation.

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Kuminga’s fantasy stock would take a noticeable leap in Portland. The star forward is a clear fit alongside the likes of Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant, offering rebounding production and efficient scoring from the wing. A consistent role and a share of the offensive responsibility in Portland help bolster Kuminga’s fantasy outlook immensely.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Jan 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A Kuminga trade appears all but certain for the Warriors at this juncture. Both parties have expressed immense interest in parting ways, which could prove beneficial for both sides. With a continually diminishing role in Kerr’s rotation, there’s no real benefit for Golden State to retain Kuminga, who has another year on his deal after this season. Rather than taking Kuminga’s $22.5 million cap hit, the Warriors add two veterans on expiring deals to help clear cap space at the end of the season.

Why The Trail Blazers Make The Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers huddle before playing against the New York Knicks at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. Through 41 games, Portland stands at 19-22 on the season, winning seven of its last 10 games. Rising stars Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan form a young core with a timeline that Kuminga fits perfectly. While Williams and Thybulle present veteran leadership and solid production, a move for Kuminga helps Portland bolster its young core in a move beneficial for both the short and long-term.

Read More Fantasy On SI News