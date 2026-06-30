NBA Offseason Fantasy Grades: Ja Morant Could See The Biggest Dip Of Any Top Star Traded So Far

The NBA offseason has started off with a bang, and it hasn't shown any signs of slowing down any time soon. We have already seen some massive trades. Here, we are going to grade the biggest moves of the offseason so far for fantasy basketball.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat

The Giannis trade was the big move we were all waiting for this offseason to start all the dominoes falling. We knew it was coming; we just didn't know where he was going to land. It looked for a while that the Boston Celtics were the favorite to win the former MVP, but the Heat ultimately swooped in and got the deal done.

This trade is great for everyone involved. Giannis goes to Miami, where he will have a much better supporting cast in a better system that will maximize his upside and have him competing at a much higher level than the Bucks have been for years now. His presence should also open things up for everyone else as well.

In Milwaukee, Tyler Herro should get all the opportunities he wants this season as the team looks to rebuild. There is still a chance that he gets moved again; nevertheless, he should thrive with the Bucks from a fantasy perspective.

Grade: A

G Ja Morant, Portland Trail Blazers

This move wasn't necessarily good for anyone involved. The Grizzlies sold Morant for pennies on the dollar for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, and Grant is a good player, but far from what Memphis would have gotten for Morant had they sold a few years back. Granted, Grant should be fine in Memphis. We don't expect him to lose fantasy value.

However, unless the Blazers make an additional move, that situation could get muddy. Portland already has Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson, so adding Morant only further clogs up their backcourt. Hopefully, they trade someone in the coming weeks, but as of now, all of these guards could end up seeing their fantasy value suffer.

Grade: D

G LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves

Ball was sent from the Charlotte Hornets to the Timberwolves for Naz Reid and a bunch of picks and pick swaps. After making the trade, they also re-signed Coby White, which is a significant consequence of the deal.

As far as the trade goes, the Hornets got a ton for Ball, but their team also got worse. This is great for Coby White, who has now seemingly secured a starting point guard job in Charlotte. His opportunity and production should be stable, which may not have been the case if he left the Hornets for another team in free agency.

Ball should also see his production increase with the Wolves, both from a scoring perspective and distributing the ball. He will have a much better supporting cast in Minnesota, and the addition of Ball should increase the value of both Ball and whoever is out there with him on offense.

Grade: B

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