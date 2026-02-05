Clippers Trade Star Center Ivica Zubac to Pacers

After trading James Harden to the Cavaliers earlier this week, the Clippers have continued their rebuild around Kawhi Leonard by trading star center Ivica Zubac to the Pacers, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Los Angeles receives a 2026 first-round pick in return, with protections on picks 1–4 and 10–30 as well as an unprotected 2029 first-rounder, Charania reports.

Zubac was ruled out of Wednesday night's loss to Cleveland due to personal reasons. It was not trade related, as Zubac and his wife welcomed a child on Tuesday.

However, trade rumors around Zubac intensified after the Clippers traded Harden away ahead of the deadline. The 28-year-old is in his 10th NBA season, and is averaging 14.4 points and 11 rebounds this season on 61.3% shooting.

Zubac fills a void at center for the Pacers, who saw Myles Turner leave in free agency after making a run at the NBA title last season. With All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton rehabbing from a torn Achilles, the Pacers are taking a gap year, as they're 13–38 on the season.

