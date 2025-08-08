NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Send Trae Young to the Nets for Nic Claxton, Draft Picks
The market for Trae Young is one being talked about in many circles. It appears that Young wants to remain an Atlanta Hawk, but the team has not made any moves to extend him beyond 2026. As we well know, teams are never shy to trade assets around, no matter how big of a star they are. The Nets would be a team drooling over the possibility of adding Young. Lets evaluate.
Trade Details
Hawks Receive:
Nicolas Claxton, Terrance Mann, Nets 2027 1st Round Pick, Nets 2029 1st Round Pick
Nets Receive:
Trae Young
Nets Breakdown
In this scenario, the Nets gain a shooting star in Trae Young that will also boost ticket sales in a massive way. It also helps that the Knicks hate Trae Young, so we stir up the cross-town rivalry even further.
The Nets just drafted a large draft class consisting of PG Egor Demin, PG Nolan Traore, G Ben Saraf, G/F Drake Powell, and F/C Danny Wolf. This team has plenty of young assets, so they do not need to remain with so many drafts picks. The Nets have flexibility to ship off these assets.
By bringing in Trae Young, he can help mold Demin and Traore into great guards in the league. The run and gun style that Jordi Fernandez could run would be lethal.
The Nets would have to sign Trae Young to an extension, if they please. The issue would land that they will also need to sign Cam Thomas soon, if he does not get traded or stolen away. However, if the Nets lose Cam Thomas, it makes this trade all that more likely as they will need a new premier shooting option.
Hawks Breakdown
Over the years, Trae Young has failed to bring much postseason success to this team. He is the face of this franchise, but at some point you want to win a title. By going in a new direction, it may be just what the Hawks need to re-brand.
Is this scenario, the Hawks gain a great defensive playmaker in Nic Claxton. The take on his contract, but it is pennies to what they shed in the Trae Young contract. The Hawks also then add a nice quality piece in Terrance Mann and they gain draft equity in two-first round picks. This puts Atlanta home free of a Young extension and now with an ability for a three-year re-build.
Will the Hawks Trade Trae Young?
This is all hypothetical, of course. The likelihood this actually happens is low, especially in this exact scenario. The NBA has proven itself to be lethal, and teams will shed guys if they feel the need. The Trae Young contract situation is nearing no extension so and rumors brew, and trade very way may ensue at some point this year.