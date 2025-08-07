NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Send Jonathan Kuminga to Jazz for Niang, Draft Picks
Jonathan Kuminga has been one of the hottest names on the trading block this offseason. The Warriors have been quite firm that they will not be trading their young big, but it is the offseason and we must generate content where it can be made. Kuminga being traded is a non-zero despite the Warriors statements. He very well can get dealt if the relationship continues to fall apart.
Mock Trade Scenario:
Jazz Receive:
Jonathan Kuminga via Sign and Trade
Warriors Receive:
Georges Niang via $8.8M TPE
2027 1st Round Pick 1-30 (Via MIN)
2028 1st Round Pick 1-30 (Via UTA)
Trade Situation
Let's dissect the situation. Kuminga and the Warriors have struggled to reach a contractual agreement. He has the option to sign his $7.6M qualifying offer with the team, but that will likely have to wait.
Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent meaning that any team can extend him an offer, but the Warriors can match it, and very well may do so. The Dubs have all the leverage right now, so of course they will not bother to trade Kuminga. That being said, there is definitely a scenario where they got persuaded.
The Warriors do not want to trade their future piece. Why would they? In just 24 minutes per game, Kuminga has averaged over 15 PPG in the past two seasons. He is a very productive big man for the Warriors team and so long Steph Curry is present, the Warriors are capable of winning an NBA title.
Being a restricted free agent, teams have free reign to try and get Kuminga, They will have to reach for him with an above-market offer and if they trade him, they will have to release more than market assets. If any team does have the assets to do so, it is the Utah Jazz.
Trade Results
Georges Niang is in the second half of his career, but he does provide a nice surge off the bench. Niang provides a steady field goal percentage over 55% from two-point range. He is also among the best three-point shooting bigs, commonly shooting well over 40% — this sounds like a Golden State Warrior. He just got dealt to the Jazz, but they may very well send him another way if they can gain an All-NBA player such as Kuminga.
Talk about overpaying — the Jazz will also have to pickup the contract and send two first round picks to the Warriors. This is where leverage works for both sides. The Jazz have (8) first round picks in the next four drafts. They have assets to deal, and thus, this trade can works. The more poker chips you have, the more gambles that you can make.
The Jazz now dominate the boards with Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Jusuf Nurkic. The will run and gun in transition with Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., and their future plethora of drafts picks.
The Warriors now gain a great shooting big man and more draft picks to build off of their aging-present that is Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.