Updated List of Utah Jazz Future Draft Picks

Where do the Utah Jazz's future draft selections stand after a busy offseason?

Jared Koch

With the 2025 NBA Draft officially in the rear view mirror and a few trades in the books for the Utah Jazz, now marks a good time to take a step back and look at exactly where the team stands in terms of a future draft asset standpoint.

The Jazz, who have been diligent in stacking up young talent on their roster since starting their rebuild in the summer of 2022, have also built up their future draft capital in a major way, steadily putting together a nice stash of picks to have at their disposal for the next half-decade.

With their current count after their most recent trade deadline moves from February and early offseason trades, the Jazz have 10 potential future first-round picks and swaps from 2026 to 2031, also having four second-rounders to their name as well. Though they vary from both unprotected and slightly protected throughout that span, they'll have at least eight guaranteed firsts to their name until 2032.

Year

Round

Owned By

Protections

2026

1

UTA

If own pick 1-8, swap best of MIN, CLE

2027

1

UTA/CLE/MIN

Swap best of UTA/CLE/MIN

1

UTA/CLE/MIN

Swap 2nd best of UTA/CLE/MIN

1

LAL

If 5-30

2028

1

UTA/CLE

Swap best

2

DET/NY/CHA/LA/MIA

Least of

2029

1

UTA/CLE/MIN

Swap best of UTA/CLE/MIN (6-30)

1

UTA/CLE/MIN

Swap best of UTA/CLE/MIN (6-30)

2

UTA

N/A

2030

1

UTA

N/A

2

UTA/LAC

Least of

2031

1

UTA

N/A

1

PHX

Unprotected

2

UTA

N/A

2032

1

UTA

N/A

There are two big selections of note when looking at the Jazz's list– one being Utah's own lightly-protected first-rounder in 2026, along with their future Phoenix Suns pick in 2031.

As for the Jazz's 2026 first, it could emerge as a key storyline of Utah's next season, depending on how well the roster performs. For a highly-touted draft class with a ton of big-name talents at the top like Darren Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer, it'll be critical for the Jazz to have possession of their own first-round pick.

For that to happen, that pick will have to fall within the first eight selections on the board to do so. If not, that first-rounder ends up in the hands of the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2025 NBA Draft class and NBA commissioner Adam Silver stand on stage before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; The 2025 NBA Draft class and NBA commissioner Adam Silver stand on stage before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When it comes to their future Suns pick in 2031, it's a massive draft pick to keep an eye on for Jazz fans, and one that could have a chance to develop into one of the most valuable future first-rounders around the NBA since being acquired during Phoenix's trade deadline shuffling this February.

Phoenix has about as unpredictable a future as any franchise in the league for the rest of this decade, and one that certainly doesn't look to be prosperous. If and when things go south, the Jazz could be among the first ones to cash in for the future, whether that be selecting with a top pick in the draft come 2031, or utilizing it in a blockbuster trade to go "big-game hunting" at some point down the line.

With an unpredictable front office like the Jazz has in place, though, expect these picks to be subject to change. But regardless, on paper, Utah looks to be sitting in one of the better situations within this department across the entire NBA.

