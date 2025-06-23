2025 NBA Draft Mock Blockbuster: Golden State Warriors Climb Into the Lottery
Eventually, the dude is going to run of gas.
It might not be during the 2025-26 campaign. Or the next one. Or the next.
But at some point—possibly sooner than you might anticipate—he’s going to hang up his Under Armours and call it a career. And you can be damn sure before that day comes, he’ll want a legitimate shot at a fifth ring.
In a loaded Western Conference, their current roster won’t get it done.
But there’s an NBA Draft just around the corner, and where there’s a Draft, there are trade winds.
J.K….and We Don’t Mean Just Kidding
Dubs’ 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga enters the summer as a restricted free agent, meaning that Golden State can match any offer sheet that falls into his lap.
According to NBC Sports’ Monte Poole, they might do just that:
"The scuttlebutt around the NBA is that the Warriors will very likely find a way to hang onto JK. It doesn't mean he's going to be a long-term answer. They can just move him later."
But Kuminga’s a young player with a ton of proven potential, so all the scuttlebutt in the world won’t stop about 12 NBA teams from sniffing around.
One of the biggest sniffers will be the Chicago Bulls.
So you’ve got a future Hall of Famer who’s in win-now mode (Curry), and you’ve got a player who’s looking to get paid (Kuminga), and you’ve got a team in sore need of a reboot (the Bulls).
All of which is why those trade wins are a’blowin’ from the Bay to the Windy City.
What’s the Deal?
Any Kuminga-to-Chicago move will likely have to include Nikola Vucevic, as the Warriors are in sore need of a productive, reliable center. Vooch, having averaged a double-double in each season since 2018, is just that.
Golden State will also want a young, affordable player, which means the Bulls will have to throw in their 2025 first rounder (12). So a trade could look a little somethin’ like this:
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS RECEIVE
- Nikola Vucevic
- Jevon Carter
- Chicago’s 2025 first-round pick (12)
CHICAGO BULLS RECEIVE
- Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade—three years, $81 million)
- Gary Payton II
- Golden State’s 2025 second-round pick (41)
Why It Works For Golden State
- Getting the 34-year-old Vooch into the building solidifies the center position for the next couple of seasons—and it just so happens Steph has two more years on his contract.
- With the 12th pick, the Dubs can reload at power forward, grabbing a Colin Murray-Boyles or a Derik Queen.
Why It Works For Chicago
- During his four-and-a-half-year tenure in Chicago, Vucevic has been an exemplary player and person, but his iteration of the Bulls has won a grand total of one playoff game.
- While they’ll miss out on a Murray-Broyles or a Queen, Chicago can field a starting frontline of Kuminga and Matas Buzelis, not the strongest defensive duo in the East, but their combined age is 42, which gives the twosome plenty of time to hit the weight room.
- Payton is on an expiring contract, and could be a useful trade chip come the deadline. And the Bulls need all the useful trade chips they can get.
Does It Really Work, Though?
Sure, this will massively ding the Warriors’ depth at the four-spot—after Draymond Green, you’re looking at, um, not much—and it’ll leave the Bulls rolling into the season with Zach Collins as their only true center.
But Golden State, as constructed, won’t be able to get past the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Chicago, as constructed, won’t be able to get past anybody, so let’s roll the dice.
If nothing else, it’ll make Steph Curry’s last stand a happy one.