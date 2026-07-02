Could Payton Pritchard Follow Jalen Brunson's Path to Fantasy Basketball Stardom?

The news of Jaylen Brown being traded was to be expected after Brad Stevens publicly announced they were shopping their All-NBA guard/forward. This move shakes up the landscape of the Eastern Conference, and elevates the Sixers to contender status and makes them one of the favorites to advance to the Finals next season. This trade not only changes the outlook on competition, but also carries major fantasy implications.

Now that Brown is officially a member of the Sixers, his departure leaves a huge opening for one of the Celtics players to capitalize on the chance to increase their fantasy value. Payton Pritchard is the ideal candidate, as he would likely transition from an elite option off the bench to an important cog in Joe Mazzulla's offensive machine. We have seen similar success stories where players defy the odds when they earn the chance to prove critics wrong for doubting their ability.

From the Shadows to the Spotlight: Navigating the Pressure of a Lead Role

Reflecting on Jalen Brunson's career trajectory reveals how much it is reminiscent of Pritchard's current situation. Both are under-sized guards who are highly skilled and were underrated entering the league. The odds were already against them as both players began their careers as reserves before developing into elite floor generals. Both have faced skepticism about being too small, but they somehow found a way to improve. Both players also had to sit behind star players positioned in front of them. Brunson was Luka Doncic's backup during his time with the Mavs, while Pritchard played second fiddle to both Kemba Walker and Jrue Holiday. The main thing both Brunson and Pritchard have in common is that "next man up" mentality, as they have stepped up and delivered big-time for their respective teams.

The Celtics are banking on Payton Pritchard making a Jalen Brunson-type leap, per @tomhaberstroh



“The Celtics trading [Jaylen] Brown is a bet that [Payton] Pritchard is their in-house version of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, a diminutive player who didn’t fully show his… pic.twitter.com/zEJHqyUn7P — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 2, 2026

When Brunson arrived in New York under the pressure of the city and the bright lights, he became more of a contributor in fantasy. He entered an offensive system that was tailored to his skill set as the front office acquired the pieces he needed to succeed. Brunson isn't considered among the elite when it comes to fantasy basketball, but he's efficient enough to make a difference as he normally finishes in the top 50 players overall in each season he has played for the Knicks.

Rising ADP: Projecting Pritchard as a Tier-1 Target in Category Leagues

Brown leaves some does big shoes to fill, but Pritchard is more than capable of filling that void. He's coming off a career year where he posted averages of 17.o points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds

posted averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds proving that he is much more than a sparkplug off the bench.





Pritchard started 50 games last season, proving that he can handle a full-time role. Pritchard may not fully replace the production Brown provided for the Celtics, but he would increase his volume if he earns a spot in the starting lineup as expected. He was also one of many elite shooter the Celtics had, as he shot 37.7% while attempting 7.1 tries per contest which secures his maximum value in categories leagues.

If Pritchard cracks the starting lineup, it would mean a massive jump in his usage percentage as well as minutes played. An increased role means more responsibilities, but his opportunity has finally arrived, and he is well equipped to make the leap. Also considering the fact the former 6th Man of the Year winner posted averages of 25.2 points, 7.0 assists with 4.8 rebounds as the Celtics went 8-2 during that span.

Brown's absence also should mean an increased ADP for Pritchard. His adjusted projection should rank among the top 50 players in the NBA in all formats, but he would be most effective overall in 8-category leagues. If Pritchard can post consistent numbers across the board, who says we can't have another underdog success story similar to Jalen Brunson's? If I was a fantasy owner, I wouldnt sleep on Pritchard this upcoming season.