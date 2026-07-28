The 76ers Moving LeBron James To Point Guard Will Help All Their Fantasy Basketball Stars Thrive, Except One

When LeBron James joined the Philadelphia 76ers, most people were under the assumption that he would slide in as a forward and push Dean Wade to the bench. However, that might not be the case. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sixers plan to play LeBron at point guard. That drastically changes his fantasy value and how he will impact the rest of the stars in Philly.

Looks like we are going to get 'a good amount of' Point LeBron next season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OsQloZnX1R — theScore (@theScore) July 27, 2026

A point guard runs the offense and is the primary distributor, so he impacts everyone on the floor when he's out there. We have seen LeBron thrive in this role in the past, but it will be interesting to see him as a full-time point guard. This is the smartest way to solve many of the issues people were expecting them to have with so many players on the roster who want the ball in their hands.

Fantasy Impact

G LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

With James as the primary point guard, his scoring could come down a bit, but his assists should skyrocket. He could average a double-double this season if that's the case, while still scoring right around 20 points per game. James being the quarterback of the offense will raise the fantasy value of everyone on the floor with him rather than him sliding in as a forward.

G VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Edgecombe is likely to get pushed to the bench with LeBron sliding in at guard. While that obviously isn't ideal, it probably won't be as bad as it sounds. He will be the first man off the bench and will play a ton of minutes.

LeBron is going to be 42 this season, and his minutes should come down to about 30 minutes per game, plus we expect him to max out at 65 games for the season. This move shouldn't drastically drive down Edgecombe's value, and he will probably be on the court with both James and Tyrese Maxey plenty this season.

G Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey is better suited to be more of a scoring guard than a distributor anyway. We actually love this move for his value. He is going to thrive with James running the offense. James playing the point rather than forward should actually help Maxey be a significantly more efficient scorer.

F Dean Wade, Philadelphia 76ers

This move could push Wade back into the starting lineup at power forward unless they start three guards. He was the player who lost the most fantasy value when James joined the Sixers, so this is great news for him. He was already a limited fantasy option, but this at least gives him a chance to get on the floor with a ton of talented stars, potentially making him an option to be a spot start if he can push his averages up a bit.



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