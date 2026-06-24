The Top 10 NBA Free Agents Who Could Impact Fantasy Basketball: Could LeBron James Find A New Team?

NBA free agency has begun, and there are some huge names on the market. There are going to be some big changes that have a massive impact on fantasy basketball. These are the top 10 unrestricted free agents in the market who could impact fantasy basketball.

F LeBron James

James may not be what he once was in his prime, but he's still one of the greatest of all time and would have made an All-NBA team this season if he hit the 65-game threshold. If he changes teams, it will be a massive story in free agency. We expect him to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he could decide to go elsewhere if he doesn't like what their front office is doing.

G James Harden

Harden is expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for next season, but he could test the market. Loyalty has never been one of Harden's strengths, so it's tough to trust that he's going to just re-up with the Cavs.

G Norman Powell

The Miami Heat just made a huge splash trading for former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, that could likely come at the cost of losing Norman Powell. With all the money the Heat will be giving to their newest acquisition, there is a real chance that they will lose Powell in free agency.

G Zach LaVine

Health has been an issue for LaVine, but he played well last year when healthy. In the 39 games he played for the Sacramento Kings, he averaged 19.2 points per game on 47.9% shooting. If he can play a full season, he could be an important piece for both fantasy owners and an NBA team.

C Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis is another star who struggles to stay on the court. When he is on the court, he brings a rare combination of size and shooting. Injuries have taken their toll, but he still holds plenty of value. It's unlikely he returns to the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

G Russell Westbrook

Fantasy owners need Westbrook to land with a bad team where he can be a star. It's what's best for everyone. Westbrook does not help NBA teams win games, but he can pile up fantasy points when he's allowed to be a star on a bad team.

F Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins is a free agent, but we expect him to be back with the Heat next season. While they probably can't afford to bring back Powell, they should be able to sign Wiggins.

G/F Kevin Porter Jr

Porter will be recovering from knee surgery, which could impact his free agency. Nevertheless, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists when healthy last season. Once he's fully healthy, he's a valuable player and fantasy asset.

G Coby White

White was traded to the Charlotte Hornets this past season and could be looking for a new home once again. He averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists last season. He is still a valuable piece even if he hasn't lived up to his draft hype.

G Collin Sexton

While White went from the Chicago Bulls to the Hornets, Sexton went the other way, from the Hornets to the Bulls. While he never quite developed into the superstar he looked like he was going to be back during his time in Cleveland, there will still be plenty of teams interested, and the right landing spot could revive the fantasy value he once had.

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