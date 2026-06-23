Top Landing Spots For Norman Powell With Giannis Antetokounmpo In Miami: His Fantasy Value Soars With Steph Curry

With the Miami Heat trading for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo it could cause some salary cap issues for them. All-star guard Norman Powell could be a cap casualty in Miami. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and it's hard to see how the Heat fit him in their salary cap unless he takes a significant discount, which we have no reason to believe he will.

Powell will have plenty of suitors around the league ready to throw the bag at him. These are the top landing spots for Powell in free agency for the upcoming season.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons finished as the top seed in Eastern Conference this past season, finishing four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the top spot. Unfortunately, they fizzled out spectacularly in the NBA Playoffs. This is a team that still clearly needs help to get to the next level.

Detroit could look to add Powell to pair with Cade Cunningham. This addition could help them become more of a serious contender and not just a team that can win a bunch of regular season games.

Last season, Powell averaged 21.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. They could use another player who can both score and create. Cunningham and Powell would make one of the best backcourts in the league, and would make the Pistons real contenders in what was a wide open East this season. Powell should also get more opportunities to increase his fantasy value in Detroit now that Giannis is in Miami to dominate the ball.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are looking to make one last championship run with Steph Curry as a centerpiece at point guard. Adding Powell could go a long way in rebuilding their backcourt and helping them make a deep playoff run.

Golden State has to go all in now with Curry turning 39 years old during next season. Signing an all-star could both help take some pressure off of Curry when it comes to scoring and playmaking, while also helping the team on both sides of the ball overall.

Playing alongside Curry should only help Powell's fantasy value. These two would open things up for each other and thrive in an elite backcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers

There could be a lot of moving parts in Los Angeles this offseason. The only player we are confident will be back is Luka Doncic. It's no sure thing that LeBron James and even Austin Reaves are wearing purple and gold next season. The Lakers need to build around Luka and Powell could be a strong piece to put next him in an effort to build a championship contender.

This landing spot would probably do the least to help Powell's fantasy value. Doncic is the most ball dominant player in the league, which makes it tough for other fantasy options to reach their full potential.

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