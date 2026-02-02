Timberwolves Reported As Aggressive Team In Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes

Several teams have been linked in the pursuit of acquiring the Milwaukee Bucks franchise player Giannis Antetokounmp, ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. With that, one team was recently announced to be aggressive in trying to acquire the superstar from Greece. That team was the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Report Of Timberwolves Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Timberwolves are in ‘aggressive’ pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo and are looking for a 3rd or 4th team to improve a deal to land him, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/AJ0Awhhvnn — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 2, 2026

NBA insider Brian Windhorst, early in the afternoon hours of Monday, Feb. 2, announced that the Timberwolves were aggressively pursuing Antetokounmpo. In his report, he did mention that they were trying to form a three or four-team deal for the two-time MVP.

By themselves, Minnesota does have noteworthy trade pieces. Here are some intriguing trade assets the Timberwolves could include in a deal.

Minnesota Timberwolves Notable Trade Assets

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Players:

SG Donte DiVincenzo ($11,990,000)

Divincenzo has proven to be an impactful player on all of the four stops he has made in his NBA career (Milwaukee, Golden State, New York, and Minnesota). He is a plus perimeter defender and shooter at the SG position. This season, he is averaging 13.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 4.2 APG. DiVincenzo is also shooting 38.2% from three on 8.2 attempts per game.

SF Jaden McDaniels ($24,293,103)

McDaniels has been praised as being one of the better wing defenders in the NBA in the last few seasons. And while his defensive ability has carried into the 2025-2026 season, his offensive game this season has come along and has hit another gear. This season, McDaniels is averaging 14.9 PPG (career-high), 4.4 RPG, and 2.9 APG (career-high). He also has a 51.2 FG % and a 44.5 3P% (career-high).

PF Naz Reid: ($21,551,724)

Naz Reid at the center position is a mobile defender and has a dynamic offensive game. This season he has continued to be an effective distance shooter. He is averaging 14.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He is also averaging 6.4 attempts from beyond the arc every game and is shooting 39.7% on these attempts.

Draft Capital (first-round picks available to trade):

2026 first round pick, 2028 first round pick, 2029 first round pick, 2030 first round pick, and 2032 first round pick

Given the report that the Timberwolves are looking to come together with two or three other teams to help them secure Antetokounmpo likely means Minnesota does not want to part ways with all of these players and picks mentioned above. With that, things get more complicated.

Getting together with other teams to help your franchise land a superstar is difficult. One reason is that some teams will have to play against the monster that this deal creates. Any team in the Western Conference that is contending, will likely not lend Minnesota a hand in completing this deal because they do not want to play against a team with Anthony Edwards and Antetokounmpo four times a year and in the playoffs. The Timberwolves, to get a trade done involving Antetokounmpo, will likely have to find struggling teams that come out of this trade benefiting notably in some way, and that is a difficult ask, too.

Fantasy Impact Trade Of Giannis Going To Minnesota

If Giannis were to go to Minnesota, his value in fantasy basketball would go down. The only reason being he will be paired with players who are an integral part of their offensive production, including the likes of Edwards. Antetokounmpo this season is averaging 28 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5.6 APG. His scoring average should take some sort of hit if a deal were to go down.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI