Tobias Harris Agrees To A Two-Year Deal With The Spurs, Potentially Damaging His Fantasy Value

The San Antonio Spurs and former Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris have agreed to a two-year deal worth $31 million. Now 33 years old, Harris will look to help the young Spurs over the hump and help them win an NBA Championship after signing as a free agent.

Just in: Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Harris exits the Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround and now joins a young contending team in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/4YnmbrBuTd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Harris played his fewest minutes per game since 2012 - 2013 last season, limiting him to 27.7 minutes per game. However, his production didn't take much of a dip. Last season, he averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game with 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game as well.

The Spurs will be Harris's sixth NBA team in his 16th professional season. He should bring a much-needed veteran presence to a very young team. However, the timing was a bit odd considering they also just gave fellow power forward Julian Champagnie a three-year extension as well. This move could impact both of their fantasy value.

Fantasy Impact

F Tobias Harris, San Antonio Spurs

This is not a move that we love for Harris when it comes to his fantasy value. It's a great addition for the Spurs, but we do not foresee Harris's minutes going back up or even staying put where they were last season. The 25-year-old Champagnie continues to improve and is not going to go away. Don't be shocked if Harris sees his court time sink below 25 minutes per game next season.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the offseason goes for the Spurs, and how Harris is viewed come fantasy draft season. His ADP may be tough to predict and could be impacted by any other moves the Spurs make and how it looks like minutes will be distributed as we get closer to the season.

Not only could his minutes come down, but he could also be the fourth option in the offense when he's on the court, depending on who he is out there with. He's not even locked into being the starter, although he probably has a slight edge over Champagnie. Still, we would expect to see his production take a slight dip across the board.

F Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs

With Harris now with the Spurs, both these forwards could see their minutes drop right around or even below 25 minutes per game. That's a great problem to have if you're the Spurs, but a nightmare scenario for fantasy owners. It's hard to see how this doesn't have a negative impact on Champagnie, who is coming off the best season of his career in his fourth professional season.

Last season, he posted 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, while playing 27.6 minutes per game. He also chipped in with 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. This season could be a step back for Champagnie in fantasy basketball depending on how things play out.

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