Top 3 NBA Free Agents Available: Who Will Win The Damian Lillard Sweepstakes?
The 2025 NBA offseason is officially off the rails—and we’re loving every second of it. In the race to claim next season’s Larry O’Brien Trophy, front offices across the league are wheeling and dealing like never before. We've already seen massive trades shake up the landscape, including the Houston Rockets pulling off a stunner to land Kevin Durant, a swap between Cameron Johnson and Michael Porter Jr., and Kristaps Porzingis heading south to join the Atlanta Hawks. And that’s just the beginning.
Free agency has been just as chaotic, and it’s only three days old. Big names are already on the move, with Myles Turner making headlines by ditching the Indiana Pacers to join the Milwaukee Bucks—yes, the same Bucks who just waived Damian Lillard to clear cap space. That shocking decision may have been a Hail Mary to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee, but it’s far from a guarantee the Greek Freak sticks around.
Now, as Day 3 of NBA free agency heats up, all eyes are on the top remaining players still available. Headlining the list? None other than Lillard himself, now a free agent and ready to find his next championship contender. But he’s not alone. Other potential game-changers still on the board include Josh Giddey (restricted) and former No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton, all of whom could help transform a playoff hopeful into a legit title threat.
Strap in, basketball fans. The frenzy is far from over—and the next big move could be just moments away.
1. Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard may have the resume of a first-ballot Hall of Famer—nine All-Star nods, seven All-NBA selections, and a spot on the NBA’s prestigious 75th Anniversary team—but Father Time and bad luck have thrown him a major curveball. The veteran guard, set to turn 35, is now facing a long road back from a devastating Achilles tear that could sideline him for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.
Thanks to a lucrative buyout, Lillard will still pocket a cool $112.6 million over the next two years, giving him the rare freedom to prioritize fit over finances in his next move. Don’t expect any instant fireworks—he’s in no rush to choose his next team, and there’s even a chance he delays officially signing until next summer to give his future squad more flexibility under the cap.
As for where he might land? The Miami Heat have long been linked to Dame, with whispers of mutual admiration dating back years. But other contenders are lurking in the shadows, including the star-hungry Lakers, the always-intriguing Warriors, and yes, even the possibility of a surprise reunion in Portland. Wherever he ends up, Lillard’s next chapter promises to be just as captivating as the rest of his storied career.
2. Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey’s contract situation is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing subplots of the offseason. As a restricted free agent, the Aussie playmaker could take the safe route and accept Chicago’s $11.1 million qualifying offer for a one-year stint—but doing so would mean turning his back on what could be a massive long-term payday. While the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly kicked the tires, all signs point to Giddey sticking around in the Windy City. The only real mystery? What kind of number ends up on the dotted line. And if we’re looking at a stalemate, the negotiations will have to pick up in the future.
His early tenure with the Bulls was somewhat rocky, but once the dust settled after the Zach LaVine trade and the All-Star break, Giddey erupted. Over the final stretch of the season, he flirted with video game numbers—posting 21.2 points, 10.7 boards, and 9.3 assists per night while hitting half his shots and draining threes at a blistering 46% clip.
Sure, a statistical cooldown is inevitable. He’s probably not going to be Chicago’s next triple-double machine or stay that hot from long range. But Giddey silenced plenty of skeptics and showed he has the swagger, skills, and savvy to be the cornerstone of this franchise moving forward. The Bulls may have found their next leading man.
3. DeAndre Ayton
Deandre Ayton is back on the open market after finalizing a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, instantly becoming the most intriguing big man left in free agency. While the former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t quite lived up to his draft-day hype, he still brings legitimate playoff experience and a proven ability to produce when locked in. Need a reminder? He anchored the paint for the Phoenix Suns during their impressive 2021 run to the NBA Finals.
In limited action last season—just 40 games—Ayton quietly put up rock-solid numbers: 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, a block per game, and nearly a steal, while shooting an efficient 56.9% from the floor. His free throw woes (66.6%) remain a concern, but his soft hands, polished footwork, and interior scoring ability make him a valuable asset for any team seeking frontcourt help.
Motivation has often been the biggest question mark for Ayton, but a change of scenery could reignite his fire. The Indiana Pacers, now searching for a Myles Turner replacement, could be the perfect landing spot. Pairing Ayton with elite playmaker Tyrese Haliburton in pick-and-roll sets might unlock a version of him we haven’t seen since the Suns’ Finals run. Meanwhile, the Lakers are also reportedly in the mix. Slotting Ayton alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves could give Los Angeles one of the most dynamic cores in the Western Conference.