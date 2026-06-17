Top Jaylen Brown Landing Spots: Could The Lakers Be The Third Team In A Giannis Antetokounmpo To The Celtics Deal?

The rumors that the Milwaukee Bucks could trade former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics have picked up steam. However, in order to acquire him, the Celtics would have to move Jaylen Brown to a third party. Brown is a superstar in his own right, so this is no small deal. These are the top landing spots for Brown if he ends up getting traded.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are the team that comes up most frequently when speaking about a potential landing spot for Brown. He could be the superstar they have been looking to build around. The deal would likely have to include Jonathan Kuminga and draft picks headed to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This would set up the Hawks and Celtics with former Finals MVP superstars to help them make a run at a championship, while the Bucks would have pieces and draft picks to build around for the future.

Miami Heat

Miami is looking to get back on top, and Brown is a perfect fit for the Heat culture. He's a hard-nosed player with high-end offensive skills and is a tenacious defender. Brown also comes with a championship pedigree. On the court, he reminds us a lot of a young Jimmy Butler, who thrived in South Beach and led them to an NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro would likely have to be the key piece in this deal for the Heat. They would have to package him with other players and draft picks to get this deal done. Bam Adebayo could also be an option as a centerpiece for this deal, but we'd expect that they'd prefer to hold on to him and pair him with Brown.

Los Angeles Lakers

A team that we haven't heard any rumors about obtaining Brown is the Los Angeles Lakers. This would make this a massive deal. They could get this done with a sign and trade involving Austin Reaves. Then they would likely have to either move on from LeBron James or convince him to take a massive pay cut to bring Brown in.

There is also a chance that Rui Hachimura would have to be a part of this deal for financial reasons. Nevertheless, building around Brown and Luka Doncic could set the Lakers up to be perennial championship contenders for the foreseeable future.



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