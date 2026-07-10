Top Landing Spots For Jonathan Kuminga: A Move To The Lakers Could Rejuvenate His Fantasy Basketball Value

One of the biggest NBA free agents still available is former Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. He is looking for a hefty contract and coming off a down year, but he's still expected to find a new home sooner rather than later.

Last year, with both the Warriors and Hawks, he averaged just 12.5 points per game, with 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists is 36 games. His new suitors will hope that he gets back closer to his production with the Warriors, when he peaked at 16.1 points per game. These are the top landing spots for Kuminga and his fantasy basketball value.

Los Angeles Lakers

Kuminga has been heavily linked to the Lakers, but there have been some questions about whether or not they'd be willing to meet his contract demands. If the Lakers were going to land him, it would have to be in a sign-and-trade deal for financial purposes.

He would fit well as a third-option in Los Angeles along with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. We don't view him as a top or even strong second option, and it doesn't seem like the NBA does either.

Landing with a team with two offensive options ahead of him will allow him to navigate easier with less defensive attention. While he might not have the high-end upside we once hoped to get from him, he would more efficient and productive in this kind of situation.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is another potential landing spot for Kuminga. If they don't land LeBron James, they will be in the market for another forward in a potential sign and trade. He would be a good fit playing alongside playmakers like James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

This is another scenario where he could slot in as a high-end role player rather than a star. The rest of the roster is better in Cleveland than it is in Los Angeles, which could cut into his production a bit.

Still, he would slot in well in their small forward slot. We would be intrigued to see how the fantasy community would react to this move. His ADP would definitely climb, but how high is the question.

Milwaukee Bucks

This is a scenario where he would get a shot at being a top offensive option. The Bucks are in a rebuild after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kuminga would be their primary scorer when it comes to driving to the basket and finishing at the rim.

Landing with the Bucks would give him way more upside, but it would also open the door for him to fall flat on his face. It would be a sink or swim situation for Kuminga.



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